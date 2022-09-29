Brinjal side effects: People with THESE problems should not eat eggplant. Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Side effects of Brinjal

Brinjal is a favourite of many people. This purple vegetable contains many properties along with a delicious taste. Eat it as a bharta or a sabzi, it provide health benefits in every way. However, there are certain people who should not eat eggplant as it can prove to be dangerous for them. Many times, doctors also advise avoiding brinjal during pregnancy as it is usually consumed to treat amenorrhoea and premenstrual disorder.

Know who should NOT eat Brinjal

People with weak digestive system

If your digestive system is weak, then eggplant vegetable should be avoided because it can cause gas problems.

People with allergies

If you have any kind of allergy then do not eat brinjal, because eating it can aggravate this problem.

People with depression



Avoid eating brinjal if you are taking depression medicine or are suffering from anxiety. This vegetable increases depression in the patients and also minimises the effects of the medicines.

People with anaemia

If there is a lack of blood in your body, then you should avoid brinjal. Earing eggplants acts as a hurdle in increasing the amount of blood.

People with irritation in eyes



If you have any kind of problem in your eyes and witness any burning or swelling, then do not consume brinjal.

People with hemorrhoid

Avoid brinjal if you are suffering from piles as it can increase your problem.

People with stone problem

If you have stones, then do not consume brinjal at all. Oxalate found in brinjal increases the problem of stones.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

