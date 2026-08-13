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Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Protesters detained, security stepped across state over Cauvery row shutdown

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

The 12-hour shutdown, scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday, has been organised to protest the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu and the Cauvery Water Management Authority's directive on water allocation between the two states.

Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates
Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates Image Source : ANI
Bengaluru:

Schools, banks, hospitals, pharmacies and public transport services will operate normally across Karnataka today despite a statewide bandh called by several Kannada organisations over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute.

The 12-hour shutdown, scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday, has been organised to protest the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu and the Cauvery Water Management Authority's directive on water allocation between the two states.

Bengaluru City Police have appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate during the bandh, while authorities have assured the public that essential services will remain unaffected. However, commuters have been advised to remain cautious and expect possible traffic disruptions in some areas.

Kannada activists have also warned of protests along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu interstate border. Despite reports of differences among some pro-Kannada groups, activist Vatal Nagraj maintained that the bandh would go ahead as planned.

According to Nagraj, more than 2,000 organisations from across the state, from Belagavi to Chamarajanagara and from Mangaluru to Kolar, have extended their support to the protest. He also claimed that students had joined the movement and dismissed suggestions of divisions among Kannada organisations and activists.

Also Read:

What's open and what stays shut across state on August 13? Details here

 

Live updates :Karnataka Bandh LIVE

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  • 10:47 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj taken into custody

    Police have taken Vatal Nagaraj, president of the Kannada movement Vatal Party, into custody while he was heading towards Bengaluru's Majestic area during a protest in support of the Karnataka Bandh.

    The protest was organised by several Kannada groups opposing the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu. Authorities detained Nagaraj as security was tightened across the city to prevent any disruption to public order.

  • 9:37 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Mixed response to Karnataka bandh; buses, schools operating

    The Karnataka bandh called by Kannada organisations today over the Cauvery river water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu has received a mixed response across the state.

    Several organisations have chosen not to participate in the shutdown and have instead extended only moral support to the protest.

    Public transport services, including BMTC and KSRTC buses, as well as Namma Metro, are operating normally. Cabs and auto-rickshaws are also continuing to ply on city roads.

    Reported by T Raghavan

  • 9:25 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Pro-Kannada activists protest in Mysuru amid Karnataka bandh

    Police intensified security measures and made several precautionary arrests after protesters blocked Bengaluru-bound buses near the Rural Bus Stand during demonstrations over the Cauvery water release issue.

  • 9:05 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Liquor sale banned in Mandya district as a precautionary measure

    Amid the statewide Karnataka Bandh over the Cauvery water dispute, the Mandya district administration has imposed restrictions on liquor sales and stepped up security measures across key areas, ANI reported.

    As a precautionary measure, the Deputy Commissioner has prohibited the sale of liquor in the taluks of K.R. Pet, Srirangapatna, Maddur and Mandya. All liquor outlets, bars and restaurants have been directed to remain closed, while the sale, transportation and storage of alcoholic beverages have also been banned in the district for the day.

  • 9:00 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    KSRTC buses to Tamil Nadu to operate via Hosur

    Government-run buses from Tamil Nadu continued to operate services to Karnataka through Hosur despite the one-day bandh called by several Kannada organisations over the Cauvery water dispute, according to news agency ANI.

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What's the situation at Bengaluru airport?

    Operations at Kempegowda International Airport have remained largely unaffected by the Karnataka bandh, with cab services continuing as usual at both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

    A large number of passengers were seen at the airport in the morning, many of them arriving with concerns over the availability of transport during the shutdown. However, private vehicles, including app-based cab services, have continued to operate normally, with no disruptions reported in passenger pick-up and drop-off services.

    As a precautionary measure, police have increased security arrangements across the airport premises.

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bus services to Tamil Nadu suspended during Karnataka bandh

    Despite the Karnataka bandh on August 13 over the Cauvery water dispute, normal life and traffic movement in Bengaluru have largely remained unaffected.

    However, bus services between Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure following police instructions. As a result, services operating from the Satellite Bus Stand to several destinations in Tamil Nadu, including Ooty, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore and Chidambaram, have been disrupted.

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    KSRTC buses and Namma Metro operating during bandh?

    State-run BMTC and KSRTC bus services, as well as Namma Metro, are expected to function as usual during the bandh. However, commuters may experience minor disruptions, including delays and route diversions, in areas affected by protest demonstrations.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Karnataka bandh timings: How long will be the statewide shutdown?

    The Karnataka bandh will be observed for 12 hours, from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday, August 13.

    Several farmer leaders and Kannada organisations have called for the protest over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu following the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) directive ordering Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily to the neighbouring state for 15 days, beginning August 12.

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    CM DK Shivakumar on Cauvery water row

    As protests intensified across the Cauvery region over the water-sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the state government was committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers while also complying with court directives.

    Referring to the order to release water, Shivakumar said the government was closely monitoring inflows into the state's reservoirs and would take a decision after reviewing the situation. He added that discussions would be held with the irrigation minister and other officials before any further action is taken.

  • 7:36 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Watch: Protesters detained in Koppal during bandh over Cauvery water row

    Police detained several protesters after they staged demonstrations in support of the statewide bandh over the Cauvery water dispute. The protest was led by Karnataka Okkuta State President Vatal Nagaraj and supported by several pro-Kannada organisations.

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Security stepped up in Bengaluru

    To maintain law and order during the Karnataka Bandh, the Bengaluru City Police have implemented extensive security measures across the city. Additional personnel have been deployed, while enhanced patrolling and surveillance have been arranged at key and sensitive locations.

    The police have warned that any attempt to resort to violence, intimidation, damage to public or private property, disruption of traffic, or obstruction of essential services will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Reason behind the Karnataka bandh

    The bandh was called after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) upheld an earlier directive issued by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), which instructed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

    Karnataka had initially expressed its inability to comply with the order, citing low water levels in its reservoirs. However, the state later began releasing water after receiving substantial rainfall in its catchment areas.

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Aug 13, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Are schools and banks open in Karnataka today?

    Schools across Karnataka will remain open despite the statewide bandh, as the Karnataka Associated Management of Schools (KAMS) has withdrawn its support for the protest. However, KAMS General Secretary D. Shashikumar said that teachers and non-teaching staff may wear black ribbons or black bands as a symbolic expression of solidarity.

    Emergency services, including hospitals, pharmacies and banking services, will continue to function during the bandh.

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