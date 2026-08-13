Karnataka Bandh LIVE Updates: Protesters detained, security stepped across state over Cauvery row shutdown

Bengaluru:

Schools, banks, hospitals, pharmacies and public transport services will operate normally across Karnataka today despite a statewide bandh called by several Kannada organisations over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute.

The 12-hour shutdown, scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm on Thursday, has been organised to protest the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu and the Cauvery Water Management Authority's directive on water allocation between the two states.

Bengaluru City Police have appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate during the bandh, while authorities have assured the public that essential services will remain unaffected. However, commuters have been advised to remain cautious and expect possible traffic disruptions in some areas.

Kannada activists have also warned of protests along the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu interstate border. Despite reports of differences among some pro-Kannada groups, activist Vatal Nagraj maintained that the bandh would go ahead as planned.

According to Nagraj, more than 2,000 organisations from across the state, from Belagavi to Chamarajanagara and from Mangaluru to Kolar, have extended their support to the protest. He also claimed that students had joined the movement and dismissed suggestions of divisions among Kannada organisations and activists.

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