Potatoes good for heart health; know the reasons why

Potatoes have always been the food surrounded by many misconceptions. Whether it is the talk about how potatoes make us gain weight or how they are bad for a heart patient. Well, let's debunk the myth and know why potatoes are great for heart patients. Any vegetable, if eaten, after frying is unhealthy for you and the same goes for potatoes. But boiled potatoes, mashed potatoes, and baked potatoes, when eaten in a limited quantity are a great way to include them in the diet and enjoy its benefits.

Reasons that make potatoes good for heart patients:

1. Lowers blood pressure

Potatoes are rich in potassium, which assists lower blood pressure. Potassium is one of the most essential minerals needed for the functioning of the heart. It helps the heart in pumping blood through the body and basically keeps the heart beating. So, potatoes help in keeping the blood pressure in control and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

2. Reduces levels of bad cholesterol

Potatoes are also filled with soluble fiber, which has been shown to help reduce the risk of heart disease. Several studies have proven that foods rich in soluble fiber help in reducing the levels of LDL also known as bad cholesterol. Hence it will enhance heart health.

3. Boosts cardiovascular health

Potatoes also contain nutrients that contribute to a dietary pattern that can reduce blood pressure and boost cardiovascular health, including magnesium, niacin, vitamin C, and vitamin B6. Besides, potatoes are limited in sodium content which helps the case. So let's come to friendly terms with potatoes and accept that they are great for your heart health.

Our diet plays a crucial role in the process of keeping the heart healthy apart from doing exercises. When one talks about diet, certain foods have been considered good for your heart health. Usually, foods that are highly processed and filled with unhealthy fats, sodium and sugar need to be avoided.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

