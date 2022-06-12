Turmeric for high Uric Acid: This wonder spice helps control Hyperuricemia. Know how

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TURMERICDIRECT Turmeric helps control high uric acid

Turmeric for Uric Acid: A high level of uric acid in the body is an alarming sign that health problems are soon going to take a toll on your body. It is very important to control the level of uric acid in the body. One of the most common problems which happens because of high level of uric acid is joint pain. The problem increases with time if it is not controlled at the initial stage. Not only joint pain, but other health problems related to bones and joints like arthritis and osteoporosis also happen because of high uric acid. Other than this, a person also faces problems related to kidney and obesity due to high level of uric acid, sldo called hyperuricemia.

High Uric Acid or Hyperuricemia symptoms:

You will fell severe pain in your joints

Jjoint stiffness is also observed

You will face difficulty in moving affected joints

Redness and swelling.

Joints get misshaped

But did you know that turmeric plays a vital role in controlling the level of uric acid in the body? Turmeric is known to hold Ayurvedic properties which are very beneficial in fighting diseases. Let's have a look at how turmeric, the wonder spice can help control high uric acid.

How to use Turmeric for high Uric Acid?

Turmeric is one spice that is easily available in everyone’s kitchen. It is known to hold a property called curcumin which fights inflammation. Other than this, it also has anti-inflammatory and antibiotic properties. Drinking turmeric milk helps a lot in controlling high uric acid and maintains the blood pressure. It also keeps the digestive tract healthy by keeping bacterias as bay. Turmeric in milk also reduces swelling in the feet caused by hyperuricemia. You can also add a pinch of black pepper to the turmeric milk for better results.

Other than turmeric, uric acid can also be controlled by Mulathi, Triphala, Giloy and Ashwagandha.

