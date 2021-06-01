Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Drink this turmeric tea empty stomach in the morning for weight loss

Losing weight is definitely a challenging task. While crash diets and giving up your favorite food is cool, they do not leave an everlasting impact on the body. Along with losing weight, one needs to make sure that the body is healthy and what you are consuming is not harming the immune system. One of the best things for weight loss as well as immunity is Turmeric. This magical spice can be consumed in a number of ways that help the body. Today, we talk about Turmeric tea that helps lose belly fat and get rid of obesity.

Rich with medicinal properties, Turmeric is considered very good for health. It protects against infectious diseases and strengthens the body. Know how to consume it to lose weight.

Turmeric Tea for Weight loss

Turmeric tea is very beneficial for reducing weight. Boil a cup of water in a pan. After boiling, add a pinch of turmeric, a little bit of cinnamon powder and cook it on low heat. Your tea is ready. One can use honey to add a little sweetness. Consume it empty stomach throughout the week.

Turmeric milk is also very beneficial in reducing weight. Drink a glass of lukewarm turmeric milk before going to bed at night. Doing exercise and yogasanas are also recommended along with a healthy lifestyle for weight loss.

How will turmeric tea reduce weight?

Vitamins B, C, omega-3 fatty acids, alpha-linoleic acid, fiber as well as potassium, iron etc. are found in turmeric which increases the metabolism rapidly with the removal of toxins from the body. This further removes the excess fat present in the body. While cinnamon is slightly sweet and spicy in taste. It is rich in thymine, phosphorus, protein, sodium, vitamins, calcium, manganese, potassium, niacin, carbohydrates etc. which help in reducing fat in the body.