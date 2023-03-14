Swine Flu cases along with H3N2 virus on the rise in India; Central government warns to be alert

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Swine Flu cases along with H3N2 virus on the rise in India

While the influenza A subtype H3N2 virus is the dominant virus in India, cases of swine flu or the H1N1 virus are rapidly increasing across the country. By March, there were widespread cases of the disease in cities such as Delhi. Observing the rise in cases, health experts have now suggested people to take precautions regarding their health. In fact, according to the recently released data by the Union Health Ministry, the cases of swine flu or H1N1 virus are increasing rapidly across the country. In such a situation, the central government has requested people to be alert, such as using masks while going out, always keeping their hands clean, as well as getting the flu vaccine once a year.

The upsetting number of cases

H3N2 and H1N1 are both types of influenza virus, commonly known as flu. A total of 3,038 cases of influenza, including H3N2, have been confirmed by the states as of March 9. This includes 1,245 cases in January, 1,307 in February and 486 cases till March 9. As per the recent data released by the Union Health Ministry, a total of 955 cases of H1N1 infection have been reported till February. In which the maximum number of cases were registered in Tamil Nadu (545), Maharashtra (170), Gujarat (74), Kerala (72) and Punjab (28).

What is swine flu?

According to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, swine Influenza is a respiratory disease of pigs caused by the type-A influenza virus. Health experts say both H3N2 and H1N1 infections have symptoms similar to covid-19 which infected millions across the world and caused 6.8 million deaths. After more than two years of the pandemic, the rising flu cases have triggered concern among people.

Signs and symptoms

The symptoms of flu caused by the H1N1 virus are very similar to those of infections caused by other flu strains and include:

Fever

Chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Watery and red eyes

Body aches

Headache

Fatigue

Diarrhoea

Nausea and vomiting

Flu symptoms develop about one to three days after you're exposed to the virus.

