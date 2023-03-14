DO NOT eat a banana in the morning; experts share ideal way to eat them

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is it good to eat a banana in the morning?

Bananas are no doubt healthy. However, they contain around 25% sugar, which can lead to a quick energy boost followed by a mid-morning crash. This can leave you feeling tired and hungry, undoing any benefits of the banana. Furthermore, the sugar boost can trigger cravings and increase the risk of overheating.

This doesn’t mean people should stop eating bananas for breakfast. They are still healthy and beneficial, despite their sugar content. Bananas, one of the best sources of potassium, are also a good source of vitamin B6 and vitamin C. They also contain fiber, which can aid digestion and prevent gastrointestinal issues. Bananas provide a natural source of energy that is free of fat and cholesterol, thanks to their three natural sugars: fructose, sucrose, and glucose.

Therefore, the ideal way to eat bananas for breakfast is by pairing them with other high-protein food items. Here are some healthy breakfast ideas that include bananas:

Greek yogurt with chia seeds and bananas

Frozen bananas with nut butter and yogurt

A protein smoothie with berries, spinach, frozen banana

Oatmeal topped with sliced bananas and seeds, and nuts

Bananas mixed with oats, nut butter, and walnuts

Coffee banana oats smoothie

Banana french toast

While bananas are high in carbohydrates and natural sugars, they are still a nutritious food source. They contain fiber and essential vitamins and minerals, making them a better choice than highly processed high-carb breakfast foods. Including bananas in a well-rounded meal, along with foods high in healthy fats or protein, can be beneficial. Adding bananas to smoothies, yogurt parfaits, oat bowls, or high-protein breakfast bars is a simple and easy way to enjoy their benefits for breakfast.

FAQs

1. What are some citrus fruits that are good for breakfast?

Ans: Lemon, grapefruit, and lime are some citrus fruits that are good for breakfast.

2. What should you avoid for breakfast?

Ans: Sugary cereals, just a smoothie, and pre-flavored porridge are some items that you must avoid for breakfast.

