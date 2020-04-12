Swami Ramdev brings real-life warriors who battled coronavirus, shares how Ayurveda is helpful in fighting

The entire world is battling with the novel coronavirus which has now spread its wings in India. People are worried if they will get the virus or not or how they can win the fight against the harmful virus. Well, all those fears will vanish when you will watch the special segment on IndiaTV where Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev brings the real-life warriors of COVID-19 who have won the fight against the pandemic. Not only this, Swami, as well as the fighters, talk about how apart from the medicines that were given, but pranayam and yoga are also crucial to curb the illness. Swami brings the patients from Delhi, Odissa, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan who are now healthy after surviving the deadly coronavirus.

Rohit Dutta, during the conversation about how he fought coronavirus said that apart from the medicines that his doctors gave him, Pranayam played a crucial role in fighting COVID-19. He said after he first saw Swami Ramdev's video and did that himself, he realized that there are no harmful effects of yoga. Meanwhile, Abhishek revealed how yoga helped him to beat the virus. He shared his story and said that he used to have non stop headaches and difficulty in breathing later which his reports came positive. Further, he spoke about how he got a call from Swami Ramdev who suggested to him Bhramari and Bhastrika which worked miraculously for him as his headache disappeared in just a day.

Madhav Raj who also won the battle with the disease said that along with the medicines he also did Pranayam and yoga which helped him increase his morale. Not only this, he shared that he even did Kapal Bharti, Anlom Vilom, and Bhramari that were helpful in fighting the disease in the hospital. While for Devashish, it was Kapal Bharti that worked wonders for him as his stress got released.

Swami Ramdev shared how important it is to take care of oneself even after surviving the novel coronavirus because it has a tendency to get revived in the body. He says that even after winning the battle, food items like-- soya, milk, pulses, lemon, amla, oranges, giloy, sprouts, etc should be eaten to increase protein and immunity in the body. They are crucial because they also helps in detoxifying your body from the harmful toxins present. But is it most important to perform Pranayam to keep your body healthy. He even suggested everyone to do Bhastrika, Kapal Bharti, Brahmari, Ujjayi, Anlom Vilom, and Udgeeth.

Both Swami Ramdev and the coronavirus fighters said that it is crucial that you believe on doctors, God, medicines, and yoga. Apart from taking medicines and taking care, it is crucial to believe that when God is there, there is no need to fear. It is important to remain positive, stay happy and have a belief in yourself there is no need to fear and see the positive results coming your way.

