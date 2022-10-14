Friday, October 14, 2022
     
Snacks under 100 calories: Popcorn to Ice-cream, try these healthy munchies

Eating healthy snacks of less than 100 calories is an appropriate choice to achieve a qualitative lifestyle. Adding snacks to your balanced diet can give you several health benefits as they help you cut down cravings for junk food and help in maintaining a good lifestyle.

Health Desk Written By: Health Desk New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2022 15:40 IST
Healthy snacks
Image Source : FREEPIK Healthy snacks

Snacks under 100 calories: With many people facing health issues due to Covid pandemic, everyone has become more conscious of their health in the last couple of years. Now just eating healthily but replacing junk food with healthy snacks has also become a part of the lifestyle of people. Food items like peanuts, makhane, sprouts contain many vitamins, proteins and carbohydrates that help live a healthier and longer life. The right blend of micronutrients is necessary to get an active lifestyle.     

There are two types of snacks that affect health in the most adverse ways- bedtime snacks, late-night snacks, or midnight snacks. So it is advisable to eat food items that are good for your health yet tasty rating than munching on chips and sodas at the night.

Five types of snacks that are appropriate for a balanced diet-

1) 1/2 Cup Slow-Churned Ice Cream

Saturated Fat: 2 g

Sodium: 45 mg
Cholesterol: 20 mg
Carbs: 15 g
Calories: 1/2 cup has 100 calories 

India Tv - Churned Ice-creame, Ice creame, Ice creame scoops

Image Source : FREEPIKSlow Churned Ice-creame

2) Microwave Popcorn

Saturated Fat: 0.5 
Sodium: 220 mg
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Carbs: 24 g
Fiber: 6g
Calories-  100 calries in 6 cups

India Tv - MIcrowave popcorn, Popcorn, Sweet Popcorn, Butter popcorn

Image Source : FREEPIKMicrowave popcorn

3) Cottage Cheese and Cantaloupe

Saturated Fat: 0.7 g
Sodium: 468 mg
Cholesterol: 5 mg
Calories: upto 100

India Tv - Cottage cheese cantaloupe, cantaloupe, Cantaloupe

Image Source : FREEEPIKCottage cheese cantaloupe

4) Three Crackers With Cheese

Saturated Fat: 1.2 g
Sodium: 397 mg
Cholesterol: 7 mg
Calories: You are required to cut up one slice of low-fat cheese and split it over three crackers to eat upto 100 calories.

India Tv - Three crackers with cheese, cheese, cottage cheese

Image Source : FREEPIKThree crackers with cheese

5) Fourteen Almonds

Saturated Fat: 0.63 g
Sodium: 0 mg
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Calories: Eat 14 almonds without hitting the 100-calorie mark

India Tv - Almonds, types of Almonds, health benefits of almonds

Image Source : FREEPIKAlmonds are good for health

 

