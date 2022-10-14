Snacks under 100 calories: Popcorn to Ice-cream, try these healthy munchies

Snacks under 100 calories: With many people facing health issues due to Covid pandemic, everyone has become more conscious of their health in the last couple of years. Now just eating healthily but replacing junk food with healthy snacks has also become a part of the lifestyle of people. Food items like peanuts, makhane, sprouts contain many vitamins, proteins and carbohydrates that help live a healthier and longer life. The right blend of micronutrients is necessary to get an active lifestyle.
There are two types of snacks that affect health in the most adverse ways- bedtime snacks, late-night snacks, or midnight snacks. So it is advisable to eat food items that are good for your health yet tasty rating than munching on chips and sodas at the night.
Five types of snacks that are appropriate for a balanced diet-
1) 1/2 Cup Slow-Churned Ice Cream
Saturated Fat: 2 g
Sodium: 45 mg
Cholesterol: 20 mg
Carbs: 15 g
Calories: 1/2 cup has 100 calories
2) Microwave Popcorn
Saturated Fat: 0.5
Sodium: 220 mg
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Carbs: 24 g
Fiber: 6g
Calories- 100 calries in 6 cups
3) Cottage Cheese and Cantaloupe
Saturated Fat: 0.7 g
Sodium: 468 mg
Cholesterol: 5 mg
Calories: upto 100
4) Three Crackers With Cheese
Saturated Fat: 1.2 g
Sodium: 397 mg
Cholesterol: 7 mg
Calories: You are required to cut up one slice of low-fat cheese and split it over three crackers to eat upto 100 calories.
5) Fourteen Almonds
Saturated Fat: 0.63 g
Sodium: 0 mg
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Calories: Eat 14 almonds without hitting the 100-calorie mark
