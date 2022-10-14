Snacks under 100 calories: Popcorn to Ice-cream, try these healthy munchies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Healthy snacks

Snacks under 100 calories: With many people facing health issues due to Covid pandemic, everyone has become more conscious of their health in the last couple of years. Now just eating healthily but replacing junk food with healthy snacks has also become a part of the lifestyle of people. Food items like peanuts, makhane, sprouts contain many vitamins, proteins and carbohydrates that help live a healthier and longer life. The right blend of micronutrients is necessary to get an active lifestyle.

There are two types of snacks that affect health in the most adverse ways- bedtime snacks, late-night snacks, or midnight snacks. So it is advisable to eat food items that are good for your health yet tasty rating than munching on chips and sodas at the night.

Five types of snacks that are appropriate for a balanced diet-

1) 1/2 Cup Slow-Churned Ice Cream

Saturated Fat: 2 g

Sodium: 45 mg

Cholesterol: 20 mg

Carbs: 15 g

Calories: 1/2 cup has 100 calories

Image Source : FREEPIKSlow Churned Ice-creame

2) Microwave Popcorn

Saturated Fat: 0.5

Sodium: 220 mg

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Carbs: 24 g

Fiber: 6g

Calories- 100 calries in 6 cups

Image Source : FREEPIKMicrowave popcorn

3) Cottage Cheese and Cantaloupe

Saturated Fat: 0.7 g

Sodium: 468 mg

Cholesterol: 5 mg

Calories: upto 100

Image Source : FREEEPIKCottage cheese cantaloupe

4) Three Crackers With Cheese

Saturated Fat: 1.2 g

Sodium: 397 mg

Cholesterol: 7 mg

Calories: You are required to cut up one slice of low-fat cheese and split it over three crackers to eat upto 100 calories.

Image Source : FREEPIKThree crackers with cheese

5) Fourteen Almonds

Saturated Fat: 0.63 g

Sodium: 0 mg

Cholesterol: 0 mg

Calories: Eat 14 almonds without hitting the 100-calorie mark

Image Source : FREEPIKAlmonds are good for health

Also Read: Diabetes: Eat cucumber to control blood sugar level; here are some effective ways

Also Read: Vitamin D Deficiency: These 5 alarming signs can put you at risk; know symptoms and treatment

Also Read: High Cholesterol Symptoms: Skin allergy, acne to itchy face; know warning signs on your body

Also Read: Eat garlic on empty stomach for weight loss BUT keep these things in mind

Latest Health News