Researchers from IASST develop eco-friendly wound dressing using banana fibres

Researchers develop eco-friendly wound dressing

In a breakthrough development, a team of scientists at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) in Assam formulated a sustainable and economical wound dressing material utilising banana fibres.

The research, spearheaded by Prof. Devasish Chowdhury and Prof. (Retd) Rajlakshmi Devi, harnessed the often-discarded banana pseudostems abundant after harvest. By ingeniously blending these fibres with biopolymers such as chitosan and guar gum, they devised a versatile patch boasting exceptional mechanical strength and antioxidant attributes.

To enhance its therapeutic potential, the patch was infused with an extract from the Vitex negundo L. plant, showcasing its efficacy in vitro drug release and antibacterial activities.

Emphasising simplicity and sustainability, the team emphasized that all components utilised in crafting this innovative dressing material are natural and locally sourced. This not only streamlines the manufacturing process but also ensures cost-effectiveness and safety.

Prof. Chowdhury remarked, “This investigation opens the door to a new era in wound healing, offering a low-cost, reliable, and environmentally friendly alternative that holds significant potential in biomedical research."

Published in the International Journal of Biological Macromolecules, the study underscores the transformative impact of the banana fibre-biopolymer composite dressing on wound care. Its wide-ranging applications are poised to revolutionise healthcare practices while fostering positive environmental outcomes.

Moreover, this eco-friendly dressing material offers a sustainable solution for wound management, potentially benefiting farmers and mitigating environmental degradation.

(with IANS inputs)

