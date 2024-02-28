Researchers from UniSA finds inflammatory protein is potential key to treat severe asthma

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Inflammatory protein treats severe asthma: Study

A promising breakthrough has emerged in the battle against severe asthma, thanks to the efforts of Australian scientists. Published recently, their study sheds light on the role of inflammatory proteins in managing this challenging condition, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Asthma, a persistent respiratory ailment affecting millions worldwide, has long been a health concern. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 262 million individuals grappled with asthma in 2019.

The study, spearheaded by a team from the University of South Australia (UniSA), underscores the significance of beta-common cytokines, a group of inflammatory molecules, in driving airway inflammation and scarring, especially in severe and steroid-resistant asthma cases.

In their findings, researchers propose that a therapeutic antibody known as trabikihart could hold the key to effectively curtailing inflammation and tissue damage. Damon Tumes, co-leader of the study and head of UniSA's Allergy and Cancer Immunology Laboratory, emphasised the limitations of current treatments, which often target individual molecules despite asthma's multifaceted nature.

Tumes explained, "Inflammation and tissue damage in severe asthma is caused by several types of immune cells that enter the lungs due to allergens, viruses, and other microbes that interact with the airways. In some people, the inflammation is resistant to steroids, the first treatment option for controlling severe asthma."

"Targeting multiple inflammatory cytokines with a single drug may be the key to treat and control complex and severe chronic airway disease," he added.

A sobering statistic provided by the National Asthma Council Australia in November 2023 reveals a concerning rise in asthma-related deaths. In 2022, Australia witnessed 467 asthma-related fatalities, marking an increase from 355 deaths in 2021 and the highest toll since 2017. Particularly alarming is the surge in asthma deaths in South Australia (SA), which spiked by 88 percent between 2021 and 2022.

The findings of this study offer a ray of hope for individuals grappling with severe asthma, signaling a potential shift towards more comprehensive and effective treatment strategies.

(with IANS inputs)

