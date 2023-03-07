Prevent Obesity: 5 healthy foods to reduce your calorie intake

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Obesity Day 2023: 5 healthy foods to reduce your calorie intake

Obesity is a complex disease that occurs when an individual's weight exceeds what is considered healthy for his or her height. Obesity impacts children as well as adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many factors can contribute to excess weight gain, including eating patterns, physical activity, and sleep habits. When the Body Mass Index is more than 30, a person is considered obese, whereas when it is between 25 and 30, a person is overweight.

Listed below are some healthy food alternatives that will help you reduce your calorie intake:

Oats

One of the healthiest foods on earth is oats. In addition to being low in calories, they also contain important vitamins and minerals which are a good addition to your diet. The high levels of protein and fibre in oats aid in improving appetite control by lowering hunger and boosting feelings of fullness.

Berries

High levels of flavonoids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants found in berries can improve your health. Berries including strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries include a particular form of protein and soluble fibre that helps people feel satisfied and full.

Eggs

One of the foods regarded as a superfood is the egg. They are loaded with vitamins and minerals that can support the development of a healthy body weight. In most homes, it is eaten as a perfect morning meal. Eggs are extremely nutrient-dense due to their low calorie count and high content of essential elements.

Chia seed

Chia seeds may make a nutritious addition to your diet since they are rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and minerals. Research indicates that the low calorie and cholesterol content of chia seeds may assist to reduce blood sugar levels and avoid sugar spikes.

Legumes

Beans, chickpeas, soybeans, peanuts, lentils, lupins, and many other legumes are excellent sources of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. These beans lessen the desire to eat.

