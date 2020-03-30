PM Narendra Modi shares his fitness routine during lockdown which includes various 'yoga asanas.' Watch videos

The entire country is on a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to curb the novel coronavirus. People have been asked to stay back at their homes to prevent the further spread of the pandemic disease. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 63rd edition of his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat on March 29 said, "As regards to fitness, I think that will be quite a lengthy topic. So, I will upload some videos on it on social media. You can surely see those videos on NamoApp." On Monday, he released a video on Twitter and showed that yoga is what he does to keep himself fit, and also appealed to people to do yoga to stay fit during the lockdown.

Modi released a 3D animated video on Twitter on Monday and said, "During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly." He also said, "I am neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert. Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial. I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others."

During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

PM Modi has shared a YouTube link on social media which opens many video links as soon as you click on it. These are videos related to different yoga postures. Each video is about 2 to 4 minutes. The caricature image of PM Modi has been used in these videos. In another link, this video of PM Modi has been given in 24 languages.