Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Omicron affects throat: Food items to eat and NOT to eat to get relief from sore throat

Pandemics do eventually end, even if omicron is complicating the question of when this one will. The ultra-contagious omicron mutant is pushing cases to all-time highs and causing chaos as an exhausted world struggles, again, to stem the spread. While the infection is being considered milder than the Delta variant, its four most common symptoms include-- cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose. Many countries are battling the havoc of Omicron and its cases are increasing continuously in India too. Amid this, it becomes necessary for each and every individual to get extra careful and follow the protocols so that you can protect yourself and your family from falling prey to this new variant of COVID. Apart from social distancing, usage of mask and sanitisation, our diet also play a crucial role.

The Centre said that any person who has a fever with or without cough, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache, or other symptoms should be considered as a suspected case of Covid-19 unless proven otherwise. There are a number of food items that can be consumed that can treat your throat infection, boost your immunity and possibly make you guard against diseases.

See them here:

1. Ginger

Ginger is widely known to reduce inflammation and relieve nausea, which is why it is an excellent remedy for cold and sore throat. It also improves digestion and cardiovascular health. According to some research, it can also lower the risk of cancer. It can be consumed easily by adding it in tea and soups.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant, and this yellow spice has the energy to combat many severe sicknesses, infections or even wounds. For a sore throat, you could blend half of a teaspoon of turmeric and half of a teaspoon of salt into one cup of warm water and gargle. You also can drink turmeric before going to bed.

3. Honey

Honey is any other element that is considered a medicinal blessing. Studies have shown it to be effective in keeping off bacterial and viral infections.

4. Tea

​Sipping hot ginger tea is a famous and powerful sore throat home remedy. The heated liquid can be soothing to an inflamed throat, and the tea is a smooth manner to consume ginger and allow it to come back into touch with your throat.

5. Smoothies

Smoothies made with low-sugar and excessive-antioxidant substances like berries, kale or celery help soothe the throat and improve the immune system.

Food items you should avoid if you have a sore throat:

1. Spicy seasonings and sauces

2. Sodas

3. Coffee

4. Alcohol

5. Dry snack foods, such as potato chips or popcorn

6. Fresh, raw vegetables

7. Acidic fruits like oranges, lemons, tomatoes