Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares wonder food for constipation, frizzy hair and painful periods

The right diet can help steady your blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels. Eating well can also keep you at a healthy weight, erase out hair-related issues, and several other benefits that contribute towards a stressful life. This is where celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar steps in as an effective guide to help you solve issues such as constipation, frizzy hair, and painful periods. The nutritionist has advised to include the wonder food black raisins in your daily life.

"Yeh chota bomb, Kare bade kaam. A shoutout to all the wonderful girls out there who were part of the #easepmsstudy We are so thrilled with the early trends and can’t wait to share the details with you. Black raisins - the traditional medicine for frizzy hair, painful periods and excessive bleeding. Also works wonders for constipation, bloating and mood swings. Best enjoyed when soaked overnight and placed between an overnight soaked and peeled mamra badam. This is how i start my day, what about you #traditional #medicine #local #seasonal #culture #morning #basic, "Rujuta Diwekar wrote on Instagram.

Raisins are a healthy alternative to unhealthy snacks. They not only give you the required nutritional edge, but they can also be used as topping in food items, to enhance the flavour of the recipe and give you the dietary bonus. It might be hard to imagine that the tiny raisins provide relief from a spate of health problems, at the same time provide you a good source of carbohydrates, thereby pumping your body with energy.

