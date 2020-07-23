Learn martial arts at home | Swami Ramdev shares how women can increase their strength and stamina

It is very important to keep yourself healthy, increase immunity during the corona period. Yoga not only makes you healthy and powerful but by doing it daily, you can also fight against miscreants. Crimes against women have increased greatly in the period of crisis. In such a situation, it is necessary to be strong to do your own self-defense. Swami Ramdev has stated some yogasanas to increase stamina in women. Swami Ramdev on a special segment 'Corona Se Jung Swami Ramdev Ke Sung' said that by doing this daily, you can treat both disease and miscreants simultaneously.
Crime against women in the COVID-19 period
Crimes against women increased during the Corona period
20% of women worldwide suffer domestic violence
2043 cases of crime against women in India in June
Crime twice as compared to last year
Why women should do Surya Namaskar?
Helpful in increasing energy level
Increases immunity
Digestive system gets better
Body gets flexibility
Memory is strong
Effective for weight gain
Detoxes the body
Skin glows
Stress relieves
Benefits of headstand
Stress and anxiety go away
Gives confidence, patience, and fearlessness
Dand Baithak should be done to strengthen the body from outside:
Strengthens legs and thighs
Bones are strong and healthy
There is new power in the body
Keeps the weight under control
Makes body beautiful and shapely
Chest is wide and arms are strong
Balances the body
Body weight gain
Strengthens muscles
Legs and knees become powerful
12 exercises of dand baithak should be done in the form of 25 sets at least 4 times. After this, keep increasing the number of sets. This will energize the entire body.
Simple Dand
Ramurthi Dand
Vaksh Vikasak Dand
Hanuman Dand
Scorpio Dand part 1
Scorpio Dand part 2
Parthav Dand
Eight cycle Dand
Overturned Dand
Lion Dand
Snake Dand
Mixed Dand
For the inner strength of the body
Benefits of sarvangasana
Increases energy flow in brain
Prevent aging
Body balance gets fine
Halasana
Helps improve digestion
Increases metabolism
Helps in weight loss
Controls sugar level
Increases flexibility in spine and relaxes back pain
Relieves stress and fatigue
Peace of mind
Help to eliminate problems related to thyroid gland
Do these Pranayam for inner strength
Kapalbhati
Anulom Vilom
Bhastrika