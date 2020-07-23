Image Source : INDIA TV Learn martial arts at home | Swami Ramdev shares how women can increase their strength and stamina

It is very important to keep yourself healthy, increase immunity during the corona period. Yoga not only makes you healthy and powerful but by doing it daily, you can also fight against miscreants. Crimes against women have increased greatly in the period of crisis. In such a situation, it is necessary to be strong to do your own self-defense. Swami Ramdev has stated some yogasanas to increase stamina in women. Swami Ramdev on a special segment 'Corona Se Jung Swami Ramdev Ke Sung' said that by doing this daily, you can treat both disease and miscreants simultaneously.

Why women should do Surya Namaskar?

Helpful in increasing energy level

Increases immunity

Digestive system gets better

Body gets flexibility

Memory is strong

Effective for weight gain

Detoxes the body

Skin glows

Stress relieves

Benefits of headstand

Stress and anxiety go away

Gives confidence, patience, and fearlessness

Dand Baithak should be done to strengthen the body from outside:

Strengthens legs and thighs

Bones are strong and healthy

There is new power in the body

Keeps the weight under control

Makes body beautiful and shapely

Chest is wide and arms are strong

Balances the body

Body weight gain

Strengthens muscles

Legs and knees become powerful

12 exercises of dand baithak should be done in the form of 25 sets at least 4 times. After this, keep increasing the number of sets. This will energize the entire body.

Simple Dand

Ramurthi Dand

Vaksh Vikasak Dand

Hanuman Dand

Scorpio Dand part 1

Scorpio Dand part 2

Parthav Dand

Eight cycle Dand

Overturned Dand

Lion Dand

Snake Dand

Mixed Dand

For the inner strength of the body

Benefits of sheershasana

Relieves stress and anxiety

Blood circulates rapidly in the brain

Concentration increases

Removes body aches

Benefits of sarvangasana

Increases energy flow in brain

Prevent aging

Body balance gets fine

Halasana

Helps improve digestion

Increases metabolism

Helps in weight loss

Controls sugar level

Increases flexibility in spine and relaxes back pain

Relieves stress and fatigue

Peace of mind

Help to eliminate problems related to thyroid gland

Do these Pranayam for inner strength

Kapalbhati

Anulom Vilom

Bhastrika

