Is it safe to eat curd in winters? Here's what nutritionists have to say

Curd is rich in nutrients and has other essential nutrients. It is a rich source of calcium and keeps the body and bones strong and healthy. Curd also prevents acidity, bloating, and gas. Curd is known to be a probiotic-rich food that helps in strengthening gut health. Live bacteria and yeast are known as probiotics. For people going through digestive problems, curd can be beneficial. Many people tend to skip curd during the winter season thinking it would increase their risk of cold and cough. Parents also discourage children from having curd in winter, especially at the night.

Nutritionist Haripriya. N. has burst the myth and said, "Curd is considered a super-nutritious food and is packed with high amounts of good bacteria like lactobacillus acidophilus, lactococcus lactis, lactococcus lactis cremoris, etc and good quality protein. Add to this calcium, magnesium, potassium, Vitamin B2 and B12 and you get nothing short of a treasure trove of nutrients".

It’s a myth that curd cannot be consumed at night. In fact, it can be quite relaxing. It helps release a unique amino acid called tryptophan in the brain which calms one down and helps one think clearly. As a matter of fact, our neurons get recharged with a mild rest because of Tryptophan. It is also said that lactating mothers must avoid curd as it can cause cold in both mother and baby but here is the truth, only the nutrients will pass via breastmilk to the infant and it will not cause any cold or infection as breastmilk is rich in immunoglobulins.

Health benefits of eating curd during winters

1. Helps in Digestion

Curd is known for its digestive relief. It manages the pH balance in the body which prevents acidity. By preventing acidity, curd also helps in digestion.

2. Good For Skin

Curd is known for its properties to provide healthy and glowing skin. Curd has natural moisturizing ingredients to prevent drying of the skin. Curd is helpful for people having acne due to gastrointestinal problems.

3. Extremely nutritious

Curd is loaded with vitamins, potassium, magnesium, and protein. The presence of lactobacillus keeps dangerous bacteria and infections away from the body. The Vitamin C present in curd is an excellent source for treating cold and cough.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

