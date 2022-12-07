Keep your heart healthy; don't ignore these signs of blood clot in your arteries

A blood clot that develops in arteries is called arterial thrombosis and is dangerous as it can stop the blood flow to the heart or brain. If a blood clot blocks the arteries in the heart muscle, it may cause a heart attack, while blockage in artery in the brain could lead to stroke. A blood clot is a clump of blood that’s changed from a liquid to a gel-like or semisolid state. Clotting is a necessary process that can prevent us from losing too much blood when we have a cut. If a blood clot breaks free and travels through veins to our heart and lungs, it can get stuck and prevent blood flow.
Symptoms of a blood clot
The most common place for a blood clot to occur is in our lower leg, it can have various symptoms, including:
- Reddish discoloration
- Swelling
- Pain
- Tenderness
- A warm sensation
Symptoms of a blood clot in the heart
The heart is a less common location for a blood clot, but it can still happen. These clots usually occur when fatty tissues that form in the heart’s arteries break off and block blood flow to the cardiac tissues.
- Chest pain
- Lightheadedness
- Shortness of breath
- Pain in the arm, neck, back, or jaw
- Sweating
- Nausea or heartburn
- Racing heart
How to prevent blood clot
We can reduce the risk of blood clots by:
- Enjoying regular physical activity.
- Do not smoke.
- Eating a healthy diet and making sure that you stay hydrated.
- Maintaining a healthy weight.
- Controlling medical problems such as high blood pressure and diabetes.
According to a study on the after-effects of Covid-19, people who got infected with the virus have a higher risk of dangerous blood clots close to a year later. Other studies also agreed that Covid causes a sharp increase in the risk of blood clot-related issues including heart attack and stroke, immediately after diagnosis compared to people who never had Covid-19.
