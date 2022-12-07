Keep your heart healthy; don't ignore these signs of blood clot in your arteries

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Don't ignore these signs of blood clots

A blood clot that develops in arteries is called arterial thrombosis and is dangerous as it can stop the blood flow to the heart or brain. If a blood clot blocks the arteries in the heart muscle, it may cause a heart attack, while blockage in artery in the brain could lead to stroke. A blood clot is a clump of blood that’s changed from a liquid to a gel-like or semisolid state. Clotting is a necessary process that can prevent us from losing too much blood when we have a cut. If a blood clot breaks free and travels through veins to our heart and lungs, it can get stuck and prevent blood flow.

Symptoms of a blood clot

The most common place for a blood clot to occur is in our lower leg, it can have various symptoms, including:

Reddish discoloration

Swelling

Pain

Tenderness

A warm sensation

Symptoms of a blood clot in the heart

The heart is a less common location for a blood clot, but it can still happen. These clots usually occur when fatty tissues that form in the heart’s arteries break off and block blood flow to the cardiac tissues.

Chest pain

Lightheadedness

Shortness of breath

Pain in the arm, neck, back, or jaw

Sweating

Nausea or heartburn

Racing heart

How to prevent blood clot

We can reduce the risk of blood clots by:

Enjoying regular physical activity.

Do not smoke.

Eating a healthy diet and making sure that you stay hydrated.

Maintaining a healthy weight.

Controlling medical problems such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

According to a study on the after-effects of Covid-19, people who got infected with the virus have a higher risk of dangerous blood clots close to a year later. Other studies also agreed that Covid causes a sharp increase in the risk of blood clot-related issues including heart attack and stroke, immediately after diagnosis compared to people who never had Covid-19.

