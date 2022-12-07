Here's why Palak and Paneer should not be consumed together | Nutritionist explains

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANUBRATACH Palak Paneer is not a good food combination

One of the most popular and loved dishes in India is Palak Paneer however, this might not be a good food combo. Yes, you read it right, this might be a little shocking as both palak and paneer are healthy sources of food. According to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, eating palak and paneer together might not result as healthy as it looks. Nmami shared a reel on her Instagram handle explaining why the combo is not healthy.

Sharing the reel, she said, “there are certain combinations that don't go well together. Healthy eating doesn't mean just eating the right food items. It means to eat the right food items in the right combinations”. According to the nutritionist, palak and paneer together can offset each other's benefits and basically do not go well together. She explains how these two foods are not a healthy combination. She elaborates, “There are certain combinations that inhibit the nutrient absorption of each other when eaten together. One such combination is iron and calcium. Spinach is rich in iron and paneer is rich in calcium. Calcium inhibits the absorption of iron!”.

Paneer is a storehouse of protein, calcium and is good for people with diabetes. And the green leafy vegetable spinach is rich in nutrients like iron, folic acid, vitamins A, E, and K, as well as omega-3 fatty acids that help to prevent diseases like skin cancer. When consumed together, the calcium in the paneer restricts the iron absorption from spinach. Less than 5 percent of the iron in spinach is absorbed by the body, it offers relatively less iron to our bodies. Oxalate, an antinutrient molecule found in high concentrations in spinach, hinders the body from absorbing calcium and also leads to very limited absorption of iron.

Even in Ayurveda, there is a term called Viruddha Ahaar which explains that certain food items should not be consumed together. A few combinations like banana and milk, fish and milk, honey and ghee in equal proportions, curd and cheese are also considered Viruddha Ahara.

