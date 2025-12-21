Don Haji Mastan's daughter appeals to PM Modi and Amit Shah for justice over abuse, property dispute case Haseen Mastan Mirza, daughter of late underworld figure Haji Mastan, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for justice in a case involving alleged rape, forced marriage, and property disputes.

New Delhi:

Haseen Mastan Mirza, claiming to be the daughter of late underworld figure Haji Mastan, has made a public appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking justice in a long-standing personal case. Speaking to news agency ANI, she described facing severe challenges following a marriage she says was arranged against her will in 1996.

Alleged forced marriage and abuse

According to her statement to news agency ANI, she was married to her maternal uncle’s son, who allegedly raped her and misused her identity to claim her property. She said that the person she was married to had previously been married eight times. Haseen stated that the incidents caused her immense trauma, and she attempted suicide three times. “I had a child marriage, my identity was concealed, I was raped, and there was an attempt to murder,” she said, adding that she only learned of her father’s death two years later due to being kept away from her family.

Appeal to government for stronger laws

Haseen praised the government’s triple talaq law, highlighting its role in protecting women in Islam. “The triple talaq law is very good; that was a good law made by PM Modi. In Islam, triple talaq was being misused. The way Modi ji passed the bill, the blessings of women are with him,” she said in a video shared on Instagram.

She urged the government to implement laws that provide quick relief for victims. “I want the person who has committed crimes, including child abuse, to face justice. At that time, I was alone, and no one supported me. A law should be made that provides immediate justice,” she added.

Who was Haji Mastan?

Haji Mastan, Haseen’s father, was a notorious figure in Mumbai’s underworld and passed away on June 25, 1994. He was reportedly associated with other well-known figures of the era, including Dawood Ibrahim.