Negative calorie foods for weight loss; do they have any side effects? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What are negative calorie food and are they good for health?

Weight loss for many is a mammoth task. If you're someone who despite heavy gymming or can't maintain a diet, these negative calorie food can come to your rescue. It is believed that these food items consume more energy for digestion than they impart to the body. Therefore they are said to aid weight loss.

What are negative calorie foods?

Foods that are rich in fiber and have high water content are believed to have lesser calories. Also, they require more energy for digestion and hence they are named negative calorie foods. It is seen that in general, these food items are plant-based.

Do negative calorie foods have any side effects?

As per a report in IANS, there is no evidence that eating negative calorie foods leads to side effects. However, directly eating low amounts of calories is not advised if you are not under the supervision of a dietician. The calorie requirement to reduce weight is individualised. The requirement varies depending on the person's height, weight, BMI, BMR, and physical activity.

List of easily available negative calorie food for weight loss

Apple: It is a good source of antioxidants, vitamin C and fibres. The high fibre content in the fruits is believed to aid weight loss and boosts cognitive performance. It provides 52 kcal/100g.

Tomatoes: While we all know tomatoes have high water content, the fruit is said to be rich in potassium and vitamin C. Containing lycopene, an antioxidant they are believed to protect one from skin cancer. It has 19kcal/100g.

Carrots: Good for the eyes, carrots are filled with the goodness of vitamin A. Eating carrots can keep your stomach full and hence you won't be running to binge eat on snacks. They contain 41 kcal/100g.

Broccoli: Good for brain health and fused with anti-inflamatory properties, Brocolli is also often seen as an ingredient for weight loss meals. It contains 34 kcal/100g.

Celery: One of the most popular negative food items and adds only a few calories to our body. it contains 16 kcal/100g.

Cucumber: Considered one of the best items to consume during summer. Cucumbers have great water content. It soothes one's stomach adding necessary minerals and vitamins to the body. It contains 15 kcal/100g.

Lettuce: Do you know that big block of leaf in your burger actually helps in building immunity? Rich in vitamins C, K and A and Calcium, it is considered good heart and eyes. It provides about 15 kcal/100g.

Watermelon: Another summer fruit, watermelon is full of vitamins A, B6 and C. Not only it provides hydration but is also good for the regulation of blood pressure. It has 30 kcal/100g.

Berries: Different types of berries like, blueberries, strawberries and raspberries are low on glycaemic index and have a number of antioxidants, which is good for the body.

Zucchini: Packed with many vital vitamins, minerals and antioxidants Zucchini helps in preventing oxidative stress and is considered good for eye health.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

Don't miss these:

How to keep your gut healthy? Know tips that will keep gastrointestinal problems at bay

Amla to boost immunity: Know healthy ways to consume Indian Gooseberry

Latest Health News