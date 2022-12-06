How to keep your gut healthy? Know tips that will keep gastrointestinal problems at bay

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

As winters approach, we binge eat snacks. From consuming delicious pakoras to lip-smacking kachoris, winter platters call for everything warm, deep fried and full of calories. And while we are enjoying these delicacies, we often give up on exercises and reduce our workout durations. Not only do these add more kilos but they also tend to compromise your gut health. Therefore, it is of prime importance to pay attention to it.

These are some tips that can help you keep gastrointestinal problems at bay in winters:

Hydrate yourself

In winters, our liquid consumption decreases as compared to summers. However, it is very important to hydrate yourself well. Dehydration also weakens your immune system. Drink plenty of water, at least 8 glasses a day, including homemade soups and milk drinks like hot chocolate. Avoid too many cups of caffeinated drinks like coffee and tea, as your body can become dependent on these in the long run.

Enhance your immunity

Drink herbal tea/ decoction (kadha) made from tulsi, cinnamon, black pepper, dry ginger and raisin - once or twice a day. One can add jaggery or fresh lemon juice to this decoction to suit one's taste. Don't forget the 'Golden Milk' (half teaspoon of turmeric powder with 150ml milk) - our age old traditional drink with many anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties.

Take probiotics

Probiotics are live bacteria/yeasts that when consumed in food or supplements, have numerous beneficial effects on the body, most prominently improving digestive health. One should increase consumption of naturally occurring probiotics rich food like curd, yoghurt, and fermented foods like idli, or supplements like Yakult. Curd or yoghurt is suitable even for lactose intolerant individuals.

Increase fiber in your diet

Eat high fiber foods such as raw vegetables (adequately washed), salads, bran cereals, whole grain bread and fresh fruits such as guava and apples. Add greens like spinach/lettuce and lemon juice to salads. You also add berries to your meals.

Avoid binging on junk and spicy foods

Avoid or decrease intake of foods with high fat contents. Though a little bit of spices like turmeric, cumin, ginger are fine and should be used for cooking, avoid too much of hot peppers, chillies and curries.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

