International Yoga Day 2020: Swami Ramdev suggests yoga tips for instant sugar, BP control

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental, and spiritual practice that has its roots in India. The theme for the International Yoga Day 2020 is Yoga for Health - Yoga at Home. PM Modi in his speech said “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action ... a holistic approach [that] is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature.”

On the special occasion, Swami Ramdev throws light on how one can incorporate yoga in their daily lives to achieve both physical and mental health. The yoga guru also shares effective yoga tips on how to keep oneself secured against the deadly Covid-19 disease in an exclusive interaction on India TV's special show 'Corona Se Jung Swami Ramdev Ke Sang'.

The Yog guru says that it's extremely important to stay positive and happy. "Practising yoga on a daily basis helps to shed off the negative energies", says Swami Ramdev. He says that yoga is an effective tool for keeping diabetes under control that too in a quick and instant manner. The yoga asanas for instant sugar control include Mandukasana, Kapalbhati and Anulom Vilom.

