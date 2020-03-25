Immune system can't function efficiently without zinc, says lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho

As we all grow accustomed to life in the age of novel coronavirus COVID-19, and scientists continue working on antivirals and vaccines, lifetsyle coach Luke Coutinho talked about the importance of zinx in a ,ive Facebook session today.Zinc is a trace mineral that is extremely vital for the human body. Its primary role is to ensure proper functioning of cells. It is important for the growth as well as division of cells.

Zinc also assumes a central role in keeping the immune system up-to-date and strong. It also aids in the process of wound healing, optimal thyroid function and efficient breakdown of carbohydrates in the body.

Talking about the zinc rich foods, Luke Coutinho suggested to turn to seeds, especially sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and watermelon seeds - these are enriched with zinc.Other food items that can suffice your daily zinc requirement include legumes, whole grains and dairy products.