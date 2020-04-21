Tuesday, April 21, 2020
     
How effective is PLX cell therapy in treating coronavirus? Experts answer all queries and more

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, doctors from India and abroad came together for discussing about how effective can PLX cell therapy be in treating coronavirus. Dr Solomon from Israel, Dr Anil Kaul from the US, Dr Sanjeev Chaubey from Shanghai and Dr Padma Srivastav and Dr Harsh Mahajan from India threw light upon the stem cell therapy and the possibility of incorporating the same in treating COVID-19 pateints.

New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2020 13:01 IST

Pluristem Therapeutics or PLX cell therapy uses placentas to grow smart cells, and programs them to secrete therapeutic proteins in the bodies of sick people. It has just treated its first American COVID-19 patient after treating seven Israelis. The patients were suffering from acute respiratory failure and inflammatory complications associated with Covid-19. Now, this theraphy is being touted as a possible 'cure'' for the deadly coronavirus with scientisst conducting varied researches on the same. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, doctors from India and abroad came together for discussing about how effective can cell therapy be in treating coronavirus. Dr Solomon from Israel, Dr Anil Kaul from the US, Dr Sanjeev Chaubey from Shanghai and Dr Padma Srivastv and Dr Harsh Mahajan from India threw light upon the stem cell therapy and the possibility of incorporating the same in treating COVID-19 pateints.

