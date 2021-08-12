Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARMHAVEN_OLIVIA Health Tips: Take amla and spinach juice in your diet to improve ​eyesight

In today's fast-paced life, we tend to ignore our eye health. These days it is common to have eye pain due to our hectic lifestyle, careless food habits, constant and excessive use of mobile, TV and laptops. Our exposure to screen is very high. It has a great effect on the eyes, due to which the eyesight starts becoming weak. In such a situation, even if we don't wish to, it becomes necessary to wear glasses. At the same time, children these days are spending more time on mobile and video games than playing outdoors. This leads to poor eyesight among children at young age.

Dietary habits have a huge role to play in one's health and well-being. Poor diet and lifestyle choices can also adversely affect one's eyesight. An overall balanced diet rich in pigments, found in green leafy vegetables, orange and yellow peppers is recommended as they contain carotenoids and antioxidants that keep the macula healthy.

You can add these juices in your diet to keep your eyesight healthy:

Carrot juice

Carrot juice is considered very beneficial for eyesight. Carrots contain vitamin A which is very important for eyesight. By consuming carrot juice, eyesight sharpens and you may get rid of eye glasses very soon. If you want, you can also mix tomato juice with carrot juice.

Spinach juice

Green leafy vegetables also help in improving eyesight. Green leafy vegetables are not only beneficial for the eyes but also for health. Especially spinach juice is very healthy. If you include a glass of spinach juice daily in your diet, then your eyesight will start getting better gradually. Spinach is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, magnesium, manganese and iron.

Amla juice

Amla juice is very helpful to increase eyesight. Amla contains Vitamin C which is beneficial for the eyes. You can use amla in any way. If you want, you can also eat raw amla. You can also make amla jam or candy. Its juice is very effective for improving eyesight.

To ensure a healthy eyesight, it is important to regularly get your eyes examined and be able to recognise the symptoms of various eye diseases.