Global Running Day: Know all the benefits to keep your body fit

Helps in lowering blood pressure, improving heart rate to keeping cholesterol in check.

Running encourages people worldwide to engage in running and other physical activities. It serves as a reminder of the numerous health benefits associated with regular exercise, including improved cardiovascular health, weight management, increased energy levels, and stress reduction.

Global Running Day brings together individuals from different backgrounds, cultures, and fitness levels to celebrate running. It creates a sense of unity and community by connecting runners through various events, social media campaigns, and virtual challenges.

Here are the benefits of running which are good for the heart:

1. Increase in a good variety of blood cholesterol:

This is known as density lipoprotein or HDL. This cholesterol helps in preventing the deposition of cholesterol in blood vessels.

2. Lowering of blood clotting tendency:

Running can lower blood clotting tendencies. This helps in reducing the chances of triggering a heart attack.

3. Augmentation of coronary collaterals:

Exercises including running help in augmenting coronary collaterals. Collaterals are fine connections between various coronary or heart arteries. Growth of those collaterals helps in preventing damage to the heart if anyone artery gets diseased and occluded as they form an alternative way of providing blood supply to the diseased area.

4. Reduction of mental stress and improvement of psychological profile:

Regular exercise including running not only boosts physical activity but also boosts physical activity but also boosts mental strength. During the exercise, the mind gets diverted from daily worries and so it helps in mental calming thereby reducing the ill effects of mental stress on the heart.

Is running important for everyone?

People who are not runners or not used to strenuous exercises should explore running with care and on the advice of their doctors and fitness trainers. Brisk walking, jogging, swimming, and other such aerobic exercises can also help prevent heart disease. What one should remember is that they should not do strenuous physical activity if they are not used to that level of exercise on a regular basis.

