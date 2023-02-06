Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf dies of amyloidosis, know its symptoms, diagnosis & treatment

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@REALSHOAIBMALIK Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf dies at 79

Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf passed away on Sunday at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness. He was ailing from amyloidosis and had been undergoing treatment since March 2016. He took his last breath at the American Hospital in Dubai. He was suffering from this rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

What is Amyloidosis?

Amyloidosis is a rare disorder that happens when proteins in your body change or mutate, turning into twisted clumps of misshapen proteins that gather on your organs and tissues. Some amyloidosis types affect specific organs such as your heart, kidneys, liver and lungs. Other types spread throughout our bodies. Systemic is the most common form of amyloidosis, affecting organs and multiple tissues.

Amyloid deposits can build up in the:

Liver

Spleen

Kidney

Heart

Nerves

Blood vessels

Symptoms of Amyloidosis

In its early stages, amyloidosis might not cause symptoms. When it becomes more severe, the symptoms you have will depend on the type of amyloidosis you have and the organ or organs that are affected. The symptoms differ basis on which part the disease is affecting. It can include, dizziness when standing up, appetite loss, nausea, shortness of breath, chest pain, and unexplained weight loss.

General symptoms include:

Fatigue

Weakness

Bruising around your eyes or on your skin

Swollen tongue

Joint pain

Diagnosis of Amyloidosis

Blood tests: Providers may test for abnormal protein levels in your blood.

Urine tests: Providers may test your urine for abnormal protein levels.

Treatment of Amyloidosis

These medications can be used to help control amyloidosis symptoms:

Pain relievers

Drugs to manage diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting

Diuretics to reduce fluid buildup in the body

Blood thinners to prevent blood clots

Medications to control the heart rate

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

