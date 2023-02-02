Moms beware! Kids should avoid these milk combinations; know the adverse effects

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Avoid these milk combinations to stay healthy

If we think of combining anything with milk and have it, we might be wrong. Even good food can be troublesome if it is not paired properly. The wrong food combinations can trigger many health issues in kids. The following popular food combinations can be a disaster when it comes to our child’s health and well-being. As popular and yummy as they may be, they are in fact bad food combinations, in terms of our child’s health.

Mothers pay a lot of care and attention to what we put on our child’s plates. We take a lot of effort and pain to make sure the food we serve our kids is healthy, nutritious, tasty and well-cooked. However, even good food can be a trouble if it is not paired properly! The wrong food combinations can trigger many health issues in kids, including:

Indigestion

Gas

Colic

Nausea

Vomiting

Poisoning

Here are some milk combinations that should be avoided to keep our child's health safe

1. Milk and citric fruits

Citric foods like oranges, lemons, tangerine, limes, tomatoes, and tamarind have vitamin C in them, and these fruits cause the milk to curdle. Remember to keep at least an hour’s gap between the two foods.

2. Bananas and Milk

Yes, this common and favorite comfort food is actually a strict no-no according to Ayurveda. As per Ayurveda, bananas and milk are a food combination that stimulates toxin production in the body. It also makes one sluggish and slows the mind down. The combination of bananas and milk has also been suggested to affect sleep patterns… and we all know how important sleep is for children.

3. Milk and grapes

The milk protein solidifies when it comes into contact with acidic fruit like grapes. It can cause gastrointestinal pain and diarrhea.

4. Fruits and yogurt

We know this might come as a surprise to most mothers, especially those who love fruit yogurt. Packaged fruit yogurt is often a go-to healthy ‘ready food’ option for many moms. However, this is doubly harmful as it not only combines fruits and yogurt but also has a lot of preservatives.

We often worry about what to eat when but a very big factor that most of us tend to overlook is the right food pairing. While in textbooks milk is called whole food, we all love to pair milk with our favorite cookies, fruits, and sometimes even with proper meals. But if we go by Ayurveda, milk can turn out to be a disaster when had with the wrong combinations.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

Also Read: Mental health: Can anxiety cause numbness and tingling sensation? Know how to deal with it

Also Read: Spondylitis: Swami Ramdev shares effective tips, yoga and remedies to fight the problem

Latest Health News