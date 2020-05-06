EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev's yoga tips, home remedies for corona warriors to fight COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread its wings in India. The number of cases has been increasing and it has become very important to take care of the immune system to battle the infection. More than the public, the corona warriors including doctors, nurses, pre-medical staff, policemen and others are more susceptible to the infection as they are at the front line of the pandemic. Not just COVID-19, long hours of service and working hard to provide relief to the needed has also become a reason for their increasing troubles. In such a situation, how should the Corona Warriors take care of themselves so that they can escape from this dangerous virus?

Swami Ramdev, in a special show on India TV called 'Corona Se Jung, Swami Ramdev Ke Sang', shares effective yoga tips and home remedies that everyone should incorporate in their lifestyle to fight the dangerous disease. He suggests adopting Ayurvedic remedies along with doing Pranayamas, Yogasanas to stay safe.

Pranayama for Corona Warriors

Swami Ramdev claims that pranayamas are the most useful in treating coronavirus and making the respiratory system strong. Since COVID-19 attacks the lungs first, he suggests doing at least five pranayamas daily for good health and immunity.

Bhastrika- Doing this pranayama daily is considered good for strengthening immunity, treating hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TB, tumor, BP, liver cirrhosis, sinus and any kind of lung disease. By doing bhastrika, the level of oxygen in the body increases. Kapalabhati - The best pranayama for keeping good internal health. It relieves hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, stress and other diseases. Anulom-Vilom- By doing this asana, one gets relief from stress, cortisol, skin problems. With this, it increases the amount of oxygen in the body along with releasing good hormones which helps you to sleep well. Bhramari - Do it 5 times. This makes the mind calm and relieves stress. Swami Ramdev suggests corona warriors should do these to help the min stay calm during this testing time. Udgith- By doing this pranayama, one gets relief from diseases like high blood pressure and stress. Ujjai- This posture is very helpful in treating thyroid. Sheetali- It helps regulate blood pressure, calms the brain and mental stimulation. It also helps the body to relax.

Yogasana for Corona Warriors

Tadasana- This will give strength to mental and physical form. By doing this Yogasan, addiction of cigarette and alcohol is also traeted. Padahastasana- This asana should be done while taking deep breaths. By doing this asana, you will get rid of digestive problems along with abdominal fat. Trikonasana- This asana should be done at least 50 times. This will reduce your weight easily and brings stamina. Konasana- By doing this asana, the extra fat cells present in the body are converted into energy. By doing this asana, the muscles become stronger along with reducing weight. it is very useful for people who have to stand for long hours. Chakki Asanas - Do this asana with long breaths. Do this asana at least 20-25 times by doing 1 set of 10. Doing this will benefit the waist and chest. Bhujangasana- By doing this yogaasan, along with reducing obesity, it relieves the body of exhaustion. Mandukasana - It releases insulin in the pancreas, relieves diabetes Uttrasana- By doing this asana, blood circulation in the body is regulated and the person feels relaxed Markatasana- Performing this asana provides constructive growth, keeps the mind calm, relieves back pain, spinal disorders, cervical, back pain, gastric, hips pain, and also relieves insomnia. Naukasana - By doing this asana, your body becomes flexible. Shavasana - After doing all the asanas, do the shavasana. With this, you will develop the peace of mind and fresh energy in the body.

Home Remedies

Drink a decoction of Giloy, basil, turmeric, black pepper, ginger juice regularly.

Eat daily food

If you are facing problems in sleeping, boil fennel in water and drink it.

Drink Shilajit and Turmeric in milk before going to bed.

Eat Ashwagandha leaves and tulsi leaves for immunity

