EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev suggests most effective way to get rid of double chin

While obesity not just becomes the reason for stress and many other physical diseases, fat on the face commonly seen in the form of double chin often makes people lose their self-esteem and confidence. Everyone loves to look good and in the era of endless selfies, people try out various filters to hide that double chin. Swami Ramdev, in a special show on India TV, reveals effective ways to say bye to the fat under the chin and bring the face back into its shape.

Many people resort to surgery to get rid of chin fat. According to Swami Ramdev, one should never undergo surgery to get rid of obesity. This causes many side effects. It is better that you take a little time out daily for yourself and do pranayamas and yogasanas. Also, he suggests having a balanced diet. By doing these, you will be able to get rid of double chin naturally.

Yogasana to get rid of double chin

Bhujangasana- By doing this asana, along with the double chin, the fat of the stomach is reduced. Kapalbhati- Kapalbhati is considered the most important of all to keep the body fit. Doing this pranayama will get rid of double chin easily. Ujjayi Pranayama- By doing this asana, a lot of oxygen enters the body which helps in getting rid of many diseases as well as the double chin. Padasana - By doing this asana, along with double chin, the whole body fat is reduced. You can do this asana 20-50 times.

Home remedies for double chin and weight loss

Before doing yoga in the morning, take lemon and honey with warm water.

Drink a decoction of Giloy

Drink cow urine extracts 20-25 mL.

Eat watermelon.

Drink gourd juice.

Eat 2-3 leaves of ashwagandha 3 times a day.

Stop eating grains, ghee, oil and salt or eat in moderation.

