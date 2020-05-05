EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev shares yoga tips for losing weight in Sugar, BP, heart ailments

People today are suffering from obesity as much as from any other common disease. With lockdown, people have become lazier and have started to gain weight by not indulging in any physical exercise. Many types of research have revealed that besides diabetes, heart problems, people who are suffering from obesity have a higher risk of getting infected with the coronavirus. Therefore, it becomes very important to take care of yourselves and lose weight. According to Swami Ramdev, it is beneficial to maintain a healthy diet along with Yogasana to eliminate the extra fat cells that get collected in the body.

According to Swami Ramdev, people who are overweight and are suffering from blood pressure, sugar or heart-related problems do not understand which yogasanas they should do in order to lose weight without harming their body. In a special show on India TV, Swami Ramdev revealed effective yoga tips and home remedies for people who are obese and are also suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and heart ailments.

Pranayama to lose weight

Kapalbhati- Kapalbhati is considered to be the most important to eradicate any disease. By doing this asana, the digestive system along with the fat of the stomach will be treated.

Surya Namaskar- By doing the 12 steps of surya namaskar daily in the morning, one can strengthen their body and fight any disease.

Anulom vilom- With this pranayama, your whole body will remain healthy and you will lose weight.

Singhasana- By performing this asana, you will be able to get rid of thyroid as well.

Ujjayi - Along with obesity, ujjayi pranayamas helps in treating thyroid glands

Bhastrika- It is beneficial for the overall health of the body. It activates good energy in the body.

Yogasanas to lose weight

Jogging- Start your workout by jogging at one place along with taking long breaths Tiryak Tadasana- Do this asana 3-4 times daily. This will help you lose whole body fat. Padahastasana- This asana should be done along with taking long breaths. By doing this asana, you will get rid of digestive problems along with abdominal fat. Trikonasana- This asana should be done at least 50 times for effective results. This will help reduce your weight fast Konasana- By doing this asana, the extra fat cells present in the body are converted into energy. By doing this asana, the muscles become stronger along with reducing weight. Chakki Asanas - Do this asana by taking long breaths. Do this at least 20-25 times, 1 set including 10 chakkis. Doing this will benefit the waist and chest, also treat sciatica disease, reduce abdominal fat. Sthit konasana- By doing this asana, the fat of the waist and thighs will be reduced. It slims the waist, makes the body beautiful and is beneficial for the stomach as well as the back. It also controls diabetes. Bhujangasan- By doing this yogaasan, along with reducing obesity, it makes the skin smooth and relieve stress. Ardha halasana - Abdominal fat will be reduced easily by performing this asana. Also, the whole body will remain fit. Paschimottanasana - This asana should also be done about 15-20 times. By doing this you will also get rid of belly fat. Shalabhasana - This asana brings flexibility in the back. corrects digestion, strengthen hands and shoulders. Markatasan- By doing this asana, the body will get relief from thyroid problems. Shavasana - With this asana, the body will get relief from mental stress. In addition, it helps in normalizing blood pressure and relieves depression.

Home remedies and medicines to lose weight

According to Swami Ramdev, a healthy diet also has the greatest effect on our health. If you consume carbohydrates in excess, then the lipogenesis system converts it into fat. Due to which your weight starts increasing rapidly. So stop eating junk food, Chinese food, fried roasted dishes, cereals, excessive salt intake, ghee, oil etc.

Before doing yoga in the morning, take lemon and honey with warm water.

Whenever you feel hungry, then eat watermelon.

Drink gourd juice.

Eat 2-3 leaves of ashwagandha 3 times a day.

Eat moong dal soup and sprouted moong.

Eat oatmeal and khichdi.

Drink a decoction of Giloy

Drink cow urine extracts 20-25 mL.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage