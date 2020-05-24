Learn how to perform Panchkarma at home from Swami Ramdev

People who love to stay fit try out new techniques that not only keep them healthy but bring along many other benefits. Not yoga, but today we are talking about a technique called Panchkarma which is a proven natural therapy to flush out harmful toxins from the body as well as the brain. It helps in detoxifying the body and cleaning it with the help of oil and herbs to restore its healing ability. But during the time when the country is locked down due to coronavirus, you might be worried about where to get it done. Worry not because Swami Ramdev is here to your rescue. In a special health segment on India TV, the Yoga guru teaches us how you can perform Panchkarma at home easily with the help of available materials.

BENEFITS OF PANCHKARMA:

There are 'n' number of benefits of doing Panchkarma. Have a look at some of them below:

Helps in treating old diseases

Helps in relieving stress

Relaxes the body, mind, and soul

Improves digestion

Helps in losing weight

Helps in getting a glowing skin

The quality of hair improves

How to do Shirodhara at home?

Shirodhara comes from the Sanskrit words shiro (head) and dhara (flow). It is one of the steps of Panchakarma in which liquids are gently poured over the forehead. Here's how you can perform the Ayurvedic therapy at home:

Lay down straight

Put cotton swabs on eyes and in ears

In a bowl hanging above your forehead, ask someone to add milk or water.

The bowl should have a hole below

As the liquid starts flowing, move it too and fro on the forehead

What are fomentation and oilation?

Fomentation is a technique in which steam is used while in oilation, ayurvedic oils are used to massage on the body.

5 ways of Panchkarma:

1. Vaman- It removes toxins from the body by vomiting. The harmful toxins from the brain are also removed through this process. It makes your body fit, removes stress, increases immunity, relaxes the body, and improves digestion.

2. Virechan- It helps in removing toxins from a bowel movement.

3. Nasyakriya- It removes toxins from brain by putting medicines through the nose. It helps people who are suffering from migraines.

4. Anuvasnavsati- It helps in gastric problems, treating arthritis, making the reproductive system healthy, and getting rid of old diseases.

5. Raktmokshan- The medicinal leech is put on the affected parts of your body which help in blood circulation and purifies the blood.

Things to take care of during Panchkarma:

Exercise is forbidden

Drink hot water during and after the process

Do not sleep in the afternoon

Do not eat foods that are difficult to digest.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage