Eat without guilt! Study claims occasionally consuming whole pizza won't damage your health

If you are one of those who loves to gorge on a pizza but always try to avoid doing it, we have some good news for you! You can now eat more pizza even if you are full without even getting any health problem, says a new study. The University of Bath, in their recent study, mentioned that men 22-37 year-olds have the capability to finish twice as much pizza in one meal if they push themselves. It may sound that you are engulfing a whole lot of calories however the British team says that even though it might contain all the extra calories and fat but these men will not suffer from any immediate health issues if they do it occasionally.

The University of Bath in the UK’s Somerset county's lead researcher Aaron Hengist said, "Our findings show that the body actually copes remarkably well when faced with a massive and sudden calorie excess. Healthy humans can eat twice as much as ‘full’ and deal effectively with this huge initial energy surplus."

These findings said that if an overall healthy person eats such type of food sometimes, it won't have any negative consequence. The lead researcher added, "We all know the long-term risks of overindulgence with food when it comes to obesity, type II diabetes and cardiovascular disease."

Professor James Betts, who oversaw the research, added, "This study reveals that humans are capable of eating twice as much food as is needed to make us feel ‘full’, but that our bodies are well adapted to an excessive delivery of dietary nutrients at one huge meal. Specifically, those tested in this study were able to efficiently use or store the nutrients they ingested during the pizza-eating challenge, such that the levels of sugar and fats in their blood were not much higher than when they ate half as much food."

Betts further said that "if an otherwise healthy person overindulges occasionally, for example eating a large buffet meal or Christmas lunch, then there are no immediate negative consequences in terms of losing metabolic control."

That's definitely some good news, right?

