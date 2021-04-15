Eat Poha in breakfast for weight loss | Know quick recipes and health benefits

Image Source : FREEPIK Eat Poha in breakfast for weight loss

While people these days run after crash diet like Keto, Low Carb diet, Atkins diet, Zone diet and others, they often forget and Indian superfoods are very beneficial in weight loss and make for delicious recipes. Poha can easily be called a superfood that works brilliantly for weight loss when eaten in breakfast. It is also the most desirable Indian snack that is eaten in many ways. Along with many health benefits, poha can be the main ingredient in many recipes. While some like to add a twist of sugar to it while others like to flood it with peanuts and veggies. In any form, poha makes for the best breakfast option.

If you are struggling with weight loss, and crash diets are not really your thing, turn to superfood Poha in breakfast. It will not only help you reduce those extra inches but also maintain a healthy quotient.

5 Health benefits of Poha

Digests easily

As light as it looks, Poha is light on the digestive system as well. It is easy on the stomach and while it makes you feel full, it doesn't bring any fat. Many nutritionists also advise eating poha in breakfast, afternoon or as an evening snack.

Rich in Iron

Are you anemic? Poha is the way to go. This Indian snack is rich in iron and if you eat poha on a daily basis, you will never be deficient in iron. To add to it is health benefits, squeeze some lemon juice on it as it helps your body absorb the iron better.

Healthy Carbohydrates

Poha is made up of 76.9 percent of carbohydrates and about 23 percent of fats. So it provides the healthy carbohydrates and the required energy to go for the day. It does not let the fat get stored in the body.

Low on Calories

Poha is the best breakfast recipe as it is low in calories which helps in weight loss. A bowl of cooked poha is just 250 calories. Of course if you will add veggies to it, the count will increase but so will the number of minerals, anti-oxidants and vitamins. However, if you are eating poha for weight loss, skip adding peanuts to it.

Controls Blood/Sugar level

Rich in fiber, Poha can be the best friend of a diabetes patient. It promotes a slow and steady release of sugar into the bloodstream, which helps regulate the blood and sugar levels in the body.

Easy Poha Recipes for Breakfast

You can easily manipulate the taste of poha according to your taste buds. From making it tangy, nutty, fruity to adding lots of veggies or bread, you can make quick poha recipes every day for breakfast which are different from one another. Check out 5 easy poha recipes here.