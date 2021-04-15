Methi Dana for diabetes | Know health benefits of fenugreek seeds to control blood-sugar level

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SPICY_FARMER Methi Dana for diabetes

Diabetes patients need to take special care of the food they eat and the lifestyle they follow as it directly impacts their blood sugar levels. Especially during this Covid19 pandemic, the diabetes p[atients are at a higher risk. With lockdown, the physical activity of people has also reduced and they have been sitting at the same place for hours for work. Also, consuming a high-calorie diet has further worsened the situation. So, it has become very important to include some things in your diet that will easily keep your blood sugar level in control. Fenugreek or methi dana has many health benefits for diabetes patients.

Fenugreek contains minerals such as sodium, zinc, phosphorus, folic acid, iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A, B and C. Apart from this, it is rich in plenty of nutrients like fibers, proteins, starch, sugar, phosphoric acid which besides controlling blood sugar level, reduces weight and protects against many diseases.

How to consume fenugreek seeds

Diabetes patients can consume fenugreek or methi dana in many ways. You can add it to the food in large quantities or can soak it in water overnight and then consume it. Here are a few ways to consume it.

Fenugreek sprouts

Just like you eat sprout gram and lentils, in the same way, eating fenugreek sprouts gives a lot of benefits. Soak fenugreek in water before going to bed at night. On the second day in the morning remove the water and tie it in a wet cotton cloth. You will notice that fenugreek has sprouted in 1-2 days. Eat small amounts of it.

Fenugreek water

Fenugreek water is also very beneficial in controlling blood sugar levels. Put one teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in a glass of water and leave it overnight. Filter it the next day and drink it on an empty stomach.

Fenugreek greens

Fenugreek contains an amino element called 4-hydroxyisoleucine which helps in controlling the diabetes problem. For this, you can cook vegetables adding fenugreek seeds, make parathas, theplas or eat it with rice, oats etc.

Also read: Drink aloe vera juice on empty stomach in the morning, know health benefits

Also read: Eat 2 cloves with warm water before sleeping at night, know health benefits