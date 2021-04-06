Image Source : FREEPIK Eat 2 cloves with warm water before sleeping at night, know magical benefits

Cloves are commonly used in Indian homes to enhance the taste of the dishes. Other than making the food mouth-watering, it is a medicinal spice that works like magic for the body. Scientifically known as Syzygium aromaticum, cloves are considered very beneficial for health, especially according to Ayurveda. If consumed on a regular basis, clove with its medicinal properties can help get relief from stomach ailments as well as toothache and throat pain.

The clove, which is small in appearance and slightly bitter in taste, is rich in many qualities. An element called Eugenol is found in cloves due to which problems like stress, stomach ailments, Parkinson's disease, body ache and others remain at bay. Cloves have essential elements such as Vitamin E, Vitamin C, Folate, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Thiamine, Vitamin D, Omega 3 fatty acids in addition to anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial properties.

Usually, clove can be consumed at any time, but if it is consumed before bedtime, then its benefit is doubled.

How to consume cloves

Clove contains a concocting agent that makes it useful both internally and on the skin. To get its benefits, chew 2 cloves before going to bed at night. After this, drink 1 glass of lukewarm water. This will help get rid of many problems including acne.

Health benefits of cloves and warm water