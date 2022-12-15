Do you experience worse period cramps in winter? Try these home remedies for relief

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try these home remedies to get relief from period cramps

Period cramps affect many people before and during their menstrual cycle. While some people only experience mild cramps, others aren’t quite as lucky. In some cases, the pain from period cramps can be extreme and make a serious dent in your daily life. One cannot deny that periods are hands down, the most irritable thing that women have to experience every month. From mood swings to cramps, to food cravings that can mess up their diet, periods are anything but pleasant. As temperature drops, period pains experienced by women are only likely to get worse during winter.

Remedies

1. Use a heat patch

Using a heated patch or wrap on your abdomen can help relax the muscles of your uterus. It’s these muscles that cause period cramps. Heat can also boost circulation in your abdomen, which can reduce pain.

2. Stay hydrated

Bloating during the menstrual cycle can lead to discomfort and worsen one’s menstrual cramps. Drinking enough water will help you to get rid of the pain. Likewise, opting for hot water can increase blood flow throughout your body and relax your muscles.

3. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a herb used in various places around the world. Cinnamon is popularly used during the winter season as well to provide warmth to the body during cold weather. Cinnamon has proven to help with period cramps due to its anti-spasmodic properties. It's shown to have a significant effect on reducing pain, menstrual bleeding, nausea and vomiting, which are side effects of dysmenorrhea.

4. Add turmeric to the diet

Turmeric is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce cramps and abdominal pain. Add turmeric to the soups, curry, and vegetables, and in milk.

5. Ginger

Ginger is a wonder herb that can effectively ease menstrual cramps. This herb plays a key role in lowering the levels of pain-causing prostaglandins. It also helps fight fatigue associated with premenstrual syndrome and can make irregular periods regular.

6. Ajwain (Carom seeds)

Gulping down a glass of boiled water with ajwain helps stimulate the uterus effectively. The best part is that its anti-spasmodic qualities help in preventing menstrual cramps and pains as well.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

