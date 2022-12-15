Tired of sore throat? Know these home remedies to get rid of it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home remedies for sore throat

A sore throat is an inflammation at the back of the throat and surrounding area, known as the pharynx. That inflammation leads to common sore throat symptoms like scratchiness, pain, swelling, and discomfort. A common sore throat is caused by a viral infection and goes away eventually – but while you’re waiting, there are things you can do to relieve the pain.

Home remedies for Sore Throat

1. Saltwater gargle

Mix one teaspoon of table salt with 8 ounces of warm water. Gargle the mixture for 15 to 30 seconds, then spit it out. Add one half-teaspoon of baking soda with the saltwater to kill bacteria as well.

2. Turmeric Milk

Grandma’s hidden remedy, Hot turmeric milk is an age-old tradition that is followed by generations in our country. Along with sore throat, it even helps in treating a persistent cold, thanks to its natural antibiotic properties. Also, read the 10 health benefits of turmeric.

3. Peppermint

Peppermint not only freshens our breath but also relieves throat pain. Menthol which is its essential ingredient aids in soothing the soreness and thins the mucus. Peppermint also is high in anti-bacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties and thus augments the healing process.

4. Honey

Honey is a traditional home remedy for sore throats. According to a 2016 study, taking 1 tablespoon of honey twice daily can help ease a sore throat. The study stated that honey has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties that can provide relief from sore throats and promote a faster recovery.

5. Herbal Tea

There is nothing better than a hot cup of Herbal tea to soothe an aching throat! Just add a few shreds of ginger, a few leaves of Tulsi (Holy basil) and some black peppercorns to a cup full of water and boil for 3-5 minutes. Add a spoonful of sugar or even better, add honey and consume it hot. Honey helps to moisten the throat and helps in keeping the irritation at bay.

6. Apple cider vinegar

While not the most pleasant way, a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar can help. It contains acetic acids, which research shows are antimicrobial, meaning it kills pathogens that cause infections leading to cough.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

