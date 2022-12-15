Diabetes prevention: 6 natural ways that help reduce the risk of high blood sugar level

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 6 natural ways that help reduce the risk of high blood sugar level

Lifestyle changes can help prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease. Prevention is especially important if you're currently at an increased risk of type 2 diabetes because of excess weight or obesity, high cholesterol, or a family history of diabetes. Prediabetes is the period before diabetes is diagnosed where blood sugar levels are high but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Fortunately, progressing from prediabetes to diabetes is not inevitable. There are many actions you can take to reduce the risk of diabetes.

Ways that help reduce the risk

1. Keep a check on your weight

Excess weight is the single most important cause of type 2 diabetes. Being overweight increases the chances of developing type 2 diabetes sevenfold. Being obese makes you 20 to 40 times more likely to develop diabetes than someone with a healthy weight. Losing weight can help if your weight is above the healthy-weight range. Losing 7-10% of your current weight can cut your chances of developing type 2 diabetes in half.

2. Cut sugar and refined carbohydrates from your diet

Eating foods high in refined carbohydrates and sugar increases blood sugar and insulin levels, which may lead to diabetes over time. Examples of refined carbohydrates include white bread, potatoes, and many breakfast bowls of cereal. Instead, limit sugar and choose complex carbohydrates such as vegetables, oatmeal, and whole grains.

3. Exercise regularly

Doing physical activity regularly may help prevent diabetes. People with prediabetes often have reduced insulin sensitivity, also known as insulin resistance. In this state, your pancreas has to make more insulin to get sugar out of your blood and into cells. Exercise increases the insulin sensitivity of your cells, meaning that you need less insulin to manage your blood sugar levels.

4. Quit smoking

Smoking can contribute to insulin resistance, which can lead to type 2 diabetes. Quitting has been shown to reduce this risk of type 2 diabetes over time.

5. Eat fiber

Getting plenty of fiber is beneficial for gut health and weight management. Consuming a good fiber source at each meal can help prevent spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels, which may help reduce your risk of developing diabetes.

6. Be hydrated

Drinking water instead of other beverages may help control blood sugar and insulin levels, thereby reducing the risk of diabetes. Sticking with water most of the time helps you avoid beverages that are high in sugar, preservatives and other unneeded ingredients.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

