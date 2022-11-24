Diet and depression: Include THESE foods in your diet to fight anxiety

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foods to include in your diet to fight depression and anxiety

Depression affects many people and there is no specific diet to fight it but eating more of some foods and less or none of the others can help some people manage their symptoms. A 2017 study found that the symptoms of people with moderate-to-severe depression improved when they received nutritional counseling sessions and ate a more healthful diet for 12 weeks. Depressive symptoms, including mood and anxiety, improved enough to achieve remission criteria in more than 32% of the participants.

Here are some food that can help in fighting depression and anxiety

Omega-3 rich diet



Foods that are rich in Omega-3 must be consumed. It reduces anxiety and inflammation to a great extent. For example, include fish, ghee, and walnuts in your daily diet. It can prove to be very healthy for your health. Omega-3 is found the most in walnuts.

Cashew nuts



Consuming cashews can help in reducing stress and anxiety. It is rich in nutrients and vitamin C, which is beneficial for health and also helps in keeping your mood right.

Saffron



The use of saffron is also considered good for relieving stress and depression. It releases happy hormones in the brain and helps in reducing mental stress.

Green tea



Antioxidants and amino acids are found in green tea, which helps in reducing depression. It can also help you to a great extent in coming out of depression.

Green leafy vegetable



Include spinach, moringa leaves, fenugreek, greens etc. in your regular diet. It also contains high levels of B vitamins as well as iron, which can help lift up your mood.

Cryptophane food

A cryptophane-rich diet like yogurt, bananas can prove beneficial for the natural bacteria present in your intestines, which can help reduce anxiety and stress.

Tomato

Folic acid and alpha lipoic acid present in tomatoes are good for fighting depression. Folate deficiency is seen in many depressed people.

Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: How acupuncture therapy can provide relief from asthma-related symptoms

Also Read: Measles threat: Centre asks to administer additional dose of rubella vaccines in 'vulnerable' areas

Latest Health News