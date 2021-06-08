Covid India LIVE Updates: Centre issues SOPs for vaccination of persons undertaking international travel

Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
The process of unlocking has begun in many states. It has become very important to ensure that people in cities and rural areas do not neglect the rules issued for Covid safety so that the situation does not go out of hand again.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 08, 2021 8:23 IST
Image Source : FREEPIK

There is a steady decrease in covid cases over the last few days. Along with this, a vaccination campaign is also going on. On Monday, PM Narendra Modi announced that the government will provide free vaccines to all above 18 years of age. He said that the Centre will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments, adding that no state government will have to spend anything on the vaccine. Now the process of unlocking has also begun in many states. It has become very important to ensure that people in cities and rural areas do not neglect the rules issued for Covid safety so that the situation does not go out of hand again.

Ministry of Rural Development advises avoiding meeting people and step out of the house until necessary. If it is necessary to meet, then one should cover the mouth and nose properly with a mask.

  • Jun 08, 2021 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Centre issues SOPs for vaccination of persons undertaking international travel

    Centre issues SOPs for vaccination of persons undertaking international travel for educational purposes, or employment opportunities, or as part of India's contingent for Tokyo Olympic games. Vaccination may be availed in cases through Passport which is one of the permissible ID documents as per the current guidelines so that the passport number is printed in the certificate.

  • Jun 08, 2021 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Govt drops Ivermectin, HCQ and favipiravir from Covid-19 treatment list

    The Union Health Ministry's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has issued revised guidelines for the management of Covid patients. It dropped the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and favipiravir - three widely-used drugs - from its list of approved Covid treatment options. It also does not mention taking steam inhalation and the use of vitamins for Covid treatment. Under the new DGHS guidelines, asymptomatic Covid patients (except those with comorbidities) have been advised against taking any medication, while those with mild cases may take antipyretic and antitussive for symptomatic relief.

  • Jun 08, 2021 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Get vaccinated and keep the fear away: Health Ministry

    Covid-19 has had a bad effect on the health of the people. Also, the effect of this infection on mental health has been severe. Fear has engulfed many people's minds due to which many types of health problems have been seen, including the problem of insomnia. But, since the vaccination process started, there has been hope for a better tomorrow and we need to maintain it. In this difficult time, continuous efforts are being made by the government to encourage people towards vaccination.

