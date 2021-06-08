Covid India LIVE Updates: Centre issues SOPs for vaccination of persons undertaking international travel

Image Source : FREEPIK Covid India LIVE Updates

There is a steady decrease in covid cases over the last few days. Along with this, a vaccination campaign is also going on. On Monday, PM Narendra Modi announced that the government will provide free vaccines to all above 18 years of age. He said that the Centre will buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments, adding that no state government will have to spend anything on the vaccine. Now the process of unlocking has also begun in many states. It has become very important to ensure that people in cities and rural areas do not neglect the rules issued for Covid safety so that the situation does not go out of hand again.

Ministry of Rural Development advises avoiding meeting people and step out of the house until necessary. If it is necessary to meet, then one should cover the mouth and nose properly with a mask.