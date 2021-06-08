At 86,498, India's daily COVID count falls below 1 lakh after 63 days; 1.82 lakh recoveries recorded

India on Tuesday recorded 86,498 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,123 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,82,282 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,73,41,462. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,89,96,473, with 13,03,702 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,51,309. A total of 23,61,98,726 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days.
The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.
Meanwhile, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to provide free coronavirus vaccines to all and ration to the poor, the BJP on Monday said whenever there has been a crisis, Modi has led from the front.
Expressing gratitude to the prime minister, BJP president J P Nadda in a series of tweets said the Modi government stands with every countryman in the fight against the coronavirus.
To ensure that no one sleeps hungry, Nadda said, Modi announced that 80 crore people will get free ration till Diwali under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMKAY).
"Our motto is that every person should get food, every person should be vaccinated," he said.