At 86,498, India's daily COVID count falls below 1 lakh after 63 days; 1.82 lakh recoveries recorded

Image Source : PTI Bhopal: A crowded market after unlocking of COVID-19 lockdown begins

India on Tuesday recorded 86,498 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,123 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,82,282 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,73,41,462. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,89,96,473, with 13,03,702 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,51,309. A total of 23,61,98,726 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 96 7 6912 18 123 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 114510 8916 1637149 13702 11552 86 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3440 153 26131 513 125 4 Assam 50019 846 385032 4613 3695 37 5 Bihar 8231 477 700224 1196 5424 43 6 Chandigarh 740 93 59193 139 774 2 7 Chhattisgarh 21090 2190 947527 3449 13243 26 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 154 25 10261 4 9 Delhi 5208 681 1399640 876 24627 36 10 Goa 6397 757 150574 1095 2840 80 11 Gujarat 16162 1846 790906 2613 9944 11 12 Haryana 8024 1073 746156 1674 8751 39 13 Himachal Pradesh 7555 806 184885 1444 3315 18 14 Jammu and Kashmir 23524 3217 273853 4178 4090 16 15 Jharkhand 5312 374 331204 726 5060 6 16 Karnataka 238845 15681 2436716 27299 31920 340 17 Kerala 148246 12819 2483992 21921 10157 211 18 Ladakh 1011 78 18052 139 195 19 Lakshadweep 845 160 7889 195 41 3 20 Madhya Pradesh 8860 1243 768538 1782 8369 32 21 Maharashtra 177182 11202 5564348 21081 100470 340 22 Manipur 8984 200 45948 783 896 15 23 Meghalaya 5327 256 33160 689 669 5 24 Mizoram 3388 109 10553 208 55 25 Nagaland 4703 29 17786 171 429 3 26 Odisha 68374 2352 747805 8429 3035 41 27 Puducherry 7546 724 100377 1196 1638 10 28 Punjab 19995 2165 545674 3350 15160 84 29 Rajasthan 15744 2831 922544 3429 8687 31 30 Sikkim 4051 255 12846 314 273 31 Tamil Nadu 232026 12263 1997299 31360 27356 351 32 Telangana 25406 1610 564303 3527 3394 16 33 Tripura 6018 97 49579 595 572 8 34 Uttarakhand 14122 2003 313566 2366 6731 32 35 Uttar Pradesh 15681 2263 1662069 2860 21333 97 36 West Bengal 26886 8568 1388771 14352 16362 103 Total# 1303702 97907 27341462 182282 351309 2123

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the central government will provide free coronavirus vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21, and asserted that vaccine supply would be increased significantly in the country in coming days.

The Centre has decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers, including 25 per cent of the state quota, and give it for free to state governments, the prime minister said in an address to the nation.

Meanwhile, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to provide free coronavirus vaccines to all and ration to the poor, the BJP on Monday said whenever there has been a crisis, Modi has led from the front.

Expressing gratitude to the prime minister, BJP president J P Nadda in a series of tweets said the Modi government stands with every countryman in the fight against the coronavirus.

To ensure that no one sleeps hungry, Nadda said, Modi announced that 80 crore people will get free ration till Diwali under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMKAY).

"Our motto is that every person should get food, every person should be vaccinated," he said.

