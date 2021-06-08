Image Source : PTI Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine coverage reaches 23.88 crore

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 23.88 crore, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. It said 13,32,471 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose and 76,723 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the day.

Cumulatively, 3,17,37,869 people in the same age group across states and union territories have received their first dose and 3,16,134 their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 23,88,40,635, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

This total of 23,88,40,635 beneficiaries include 99,95,552 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 68,91,662 such workers who have taken the second dose. As many as 1,63,80,521 frontline workers have received the first dose and 87,26,071 such workers have taken the second dose.

Also 3,17,37,869 and 3,16,134 individuals in the 18-44 age group have received the first and second dose respectively.

Besides, 7,25,46,765 and 1,15,34,478 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively while, 6,12,75,505 and 1,94,36,078 beneficiaries aged above 60 years have taken the first and second dose. As on the 144th day of the vaccination drive, 25,58,652 doses were given.

The ministry said 22,67,842 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,90,810 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, according to the provisional report till 7 PM.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

