Dos and don'ts for senior citizens amid coronavirus pandemic

Image Source : PIXABAY Here are dos and don'ts for elderly citizens

With coronavirus numbers increasing day by day, social distancing is the only way to stop the spread of the pandemic. Out of all, senior citizens are at greater risk and need to take extra precautions. People older than 80 with some illness have to be more careful due to weaker immunity. Multiple associated comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease result in severe COVID-19 infection in senior citizens. Hence, the high mortality rate. Besides staying at home, they need to avoid meeting visitors. Food to boost immunity must be taken along with their daily prescribed medicines. Staying well-hydrated is important for them. Also, self-medication is not advisable



Here are some of the health measures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for the well-being of the elderly population during the pandemic.

DO’s

1. Stay at home. Avoid meeting visitors at home. If a meeting is essential, maintain a distance of one meter.

2. Wash your hands and face at regular intervals with soap and water.

3. Sneeze and cough either into your elbow or into tissue paper / handkerchief . After coughing or sneezing dispose of the tissue paper/ wash your

handkerchief.

4. Ensure proper nutrition through home-cooked fresh hot meals, hydrate frequently and take fresh juices to boost immunity.

5. Exercise and meditate.

6. Take your daily prescribed medicines regularly.

7. Talk to your family members (not staying with you), relatives, friends via call or video conferencing, take help from family members if needed

8. Postpone your elective surgeries (if any) like cataract surgery or total knee replacement

9. Clean the frequently touched surfaces with disinfectant regularly.

10. Monitor your health. If you develop fever, cough and/or breathing difficulty immediately contact nearest health care facility and follow the medical advice rendered



DON’TS

1. Do not cough or sneeze into your bare hands or without covering your face.

2. Don’t go near your contacts if you are suffering from fever and cough.

3. Don’t touch your eyes, face, nose and tongue.

4. Don’t go near affected/ sick people.

5. Don’t self-medicate.

6. Don’t shake hands or hug your friends and near ones.

7. Do not go to hospital for routine checkup or follow up. As far as possible make tele-consultation with your healthcare provider.

8. Don’t go to crowded places like parks, markets and religious places.

9. Don’t go out unless it is absolutely essential.