BTS ARMY worries about Jimin's appendicitis surgery. Everything you need to know about this health emergency

It was recently announced that popular K-pop band BTS' member Park Ji-min aka Jimin underwent emergency surgery for acute appendicitis. The band's agency shared on social media that Jimin was hospitalised after he complained of sudden abdominal pain. Later, he was operated upon and is now said to be recuperating well from the surgery. For many fans, this news came as a shock, and immediately there was an outpour of 'get well soon' wishes for Jimin on social media. As the BTS bandmate recovers post-operation, we try to explain what exactly is acute appendicitis, how is it caused and what treatment to seek for it.

What is acute appendicitis?

As per medicalnewstoday.com, acute appendicitis is the sudden and severe inflammation of the appendix. The appendix is a narrow tube that attaches to the large intestine. It is located in the lower righthand side of the abdomen. Appendicitis can cause pain in the abdomen, and this pain may occur quickly and worsen within hours. Any blockage or inflammation affecting the appendix can lead to swelling, causing acute appendicitis.

Severity of appendicitis

Appendicitis occurs suddenly and the symptoms are severe. This condition can affect people of any age group and it requires immediate surgery. If untreated, the appendix may get swollen and can rupture. After experiencing symptoms like acute pain in the belly, swelling in your abdomen and nausea, medical attention has to be sought within the first 48-72 hours. A ruptured or burst appendix can lead to a serious infection called peritonitis, which can be life-threatening without prompt treatment, as per medicalnewstoday.com.

Symptoms

Symptoms of acute appendicitis are severe pain in the stomach, nausea, swelling in the stomach, constipation, loss of appetite and fever. Some having this condition may not immediately experience these symptoms, especially children. A diagnosis from a doctor will help in case there is any discomfort or pain. A doctor can help treat appendicitis, reduce symptoms and lower the chance of complications.

What causes appendicitis?

Appendicitis may be caused due to a viral, bacterial or parasitic infection in the digestive tract, which can enlarge the tissue of the appendix wall. A tumour may also cause this health problem.

Is surgery required to treat this?

Jimin was operated on for acute appendicitis. However, it may also be treated with the help of antibiotics but that is the prerogative of the doctor. undergoing surgery means that your appendix will be removed.

Recovery

After undergoing surgery, it is advised to limit movement for anywhere between 3-5 days or 10-15 days.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.