BTS member Jimin undergoes surgery for acute appendicitis, infected with COVID-19

Jimin of K-pop band BTS has undergone a surgery for acute appendicitis, the group's agency Big Hit Music announced on Monday. It also informed the ARMY that Jimin has tested positive for COVID-19. The statement read that he is "experiencing mild sore throat", a common symptom of COVID-19 infection, and "is making a speedy recovery" after undergoing operation. Big Hit Music also shared that Jimin was not in contact with any of the other BTS members during this period he would have been contagious.

The statement read, "We would like to provide you with the following information regarding the current health status of BTS member Jimin. Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination, and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for Covid-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31. According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for Covid-19 in conjunction with postoperative care. He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage. The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities (sic)."

Earlier, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga had tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently recovered. After performing at four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US in December, BTS had announced that they will be taking an "extended period of rest" to enable the group to get "re-inspired and recharge with creative energy".

As news of Jimin contracting COVID and undergoing surgery surfaced, fans took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.