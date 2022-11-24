Beware moms! Depression can hit your child, look out for THESE signs and symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Depression can hit your child

Symptoms of depression in children tend to be a bit different than those in adults. Where low mood and loss of pleasure are often the two primary symptoms in adults with depression, kids are more likely to experience primary symptoms such as irritability and physical complaints. Other symptoms of childhood depression include difficulty focusing and making decisions, extreme shyness, clinging to a parent, feeling hopeless, unexplained physical complaints, sleeping problems, appetite changes, and thoughts or actions of self-harm.

What causes depression and anxiety in children?

Depression and anxiety in children can have many causes, including:

Alcohol or drug use

Environment (including family problems)

Family history (others in the family have depression)

Physical illness

Stressful life events

What are the signs of depression in children?

Parents should look out for the following signs of depression in children:

Behavioral problems at school

Changes in eating or sleeping habits

Feelings of sadness or hopelessness

Lack of interest in fun activities

Low energy levels or general tiredness

Mood changes, such as irritability

Childhood depression is a complex condition that has many causes. A number of different factors can contribute to the onset of depression in kids. Depression affects many children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 3.2% of kids between the ages of 3 and 17 have been diagnosed with depression.

How to Help

Monitor Your Child's Moods

Provide Reassurance

Encourage Your Child to Talk

Teach Your Child to Ask for Help

Never Minimize Feelings

Watch Your Own Behavior

How are childhood depression and anxiety diagnosed?

If you think your child is showing signs of depression or anxiety, talk to a healthcare provider. Start with your child’s pediatrician. Your pediatrician may refer you to a mental health professional for a more detailed evaluation.

A healthcare provider will likely start by ruling out conditions that may be causing your child’s mood issues. Illnesses known to cause symptoms of depression include:

Anemia

Concussion

Diabetes

Epilepsy

Hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism

Mononucleosis

Vitamin D deficiency

There are no tests to diagnose depression. A mental health evaluation should include interviews with you (the parents) and your child. Information from teachers, friends and classmates can also shed light on your child’s mood and behavior changes.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

