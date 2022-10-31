7 Plant-based diets that add value to your eating pattern

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK There are 7 types of plant-based diet

A plant-based diet is the latest healthy eating plan which has become a trend in the present scenario. By avoiding junk food, suddenly people are transforming their eating patterns. From fruits to vegetables and nuts to legumes, this diet has made people realize the importance of a proper self-fulfilling balanced diet. This motivates us to adapt and adopt new ways of life without hesitation

As we are moving towards an ultra-modern set-up, healthy eating is incredibly influencing the daily behavioral patterns. Be it at home, or a workplace, plant-based diet not only nourishes the body with vitamins and proteins but it also adds bonus points to your mindful eating.

So, if you think that it's a good idea to start your eating routine by including a plant-based diet in your balanced diet chart, then have a look at different types of plant-based diets here-

1. Semi-vegetarian

As per a study, it includes foods that are the main source of proteins. The diet is full of whole grains, beans, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, and heart-healthy oils like olive oil. Occasionally, people can eat eggs, chicken, fish, and dairy products and rarely eat red meat.

2. Flexitarian

According to the doctor's recommendation, flexitarians eat meat and other animal products in moderate amounts. It's more kind of flexible than fully vegetarian or vegan diets. It also includes plant proteins such as beans such as chickpeas, black, kidney or navy, lentils, and tofu. Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, oats, and barley. Sometimes, it's ok to drink dairy milk in moderation.

3. Pescatarian

According to dieticians, it includes whole grains, beans, fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, eggs, and dairy. Do not include meat and poultry in your diet. It can help in fighting against diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and obesity.

4. Lacto-ovo vegetarian

Doctors recommended that it includes lentil seeds, fruits and vegetables, legumes, dried beans, peas, eggs nuts, and dairy products. Like the pescatarian diet, it doesn't include meat, poultry and fish is not suitable. It has health benefits as long as you're avoiding fish in your diet.

5. Vegan

Veganism is only about eating vegetables, and fruits that are rich in nutrients and minerals. It completely excludes animal exploitation and cruelty. There are various vegan foods including a whole raw food vegan diet, 80/10/10 diet, food vegan diet, starch solution, thrive diet, raw till 4, and junk food vegan diet.

6. Whole-food

Whole food includes vegetables and whole grains, and fruits. It also includes lean meats like legumes, nuts, seeds chicken and fish, milk, and yogurt.

7. Ovo-vegetarian

The eating pattern is based on legumes (dried beans, peas, and lentils), grains, fruits and vegetables, seeds, nuts, dairy products, and eggs. But meat, fish, or poultry are not included in this group.

Therefore, a plant-based diet does not include unhealthy eating patterns. It tries to preserve the physical attributions of a person.

