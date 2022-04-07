Add a healthy twist to your daily meal with these 10 delicious salad recipes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @FOXLBS Healthy chicken salad bowl

Nowadays, people are taking good care of their diet and are replacing junk food with healthy food items. Fitness-conscious people are trying to shed some extra kilos without having to torture their taste buds by enjoying nutritious salads and strengthening their immunity. People have started exploring the world of salads at home and trying all varieties. That also increases the vegetable and fruit intake with some effective herbs to the diet. Here we bring you the list of a variety of salads you can give a try.

Baby kale breakfast salad with quinoa and strawberries

This beautiful-looking salad is full of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. If you have this salad at the start of your day as your breakfast. It will complete your daily requirement of nutrients in a go. To prepare the salad, you need to mash a few bulbs of garlic and salt together. Mix garlic paste, 1/2 teaspoon oil, little vinegar, and pepper in a bowl. Add chopped kale and toss for the coating. This salad can be served with quinoa, strawberries, and pepitas.

Bean salad with basil Vinaigrette

You can take all types of beans and vegetables for preparing the bean salad with basil vinaigrette. For the preparation, you need to steam the beans for 2 minutes. Let them cool for some time.

Meanwhile, mix 1/2 cup basil, shallot, 2 teaspoon oil, 1 teaspoon vinegar, 2 teaspoons honey, mustard, salt, and pepper in a blender to prepare the smoothie. For the dressing, you can arrange the green beans and garnish them with chopped basil. This scrumptious salad can be served with grilled chicken, scallops, or fish at lunchtime.

Chicken and cheese salad

You just need to toss tender chicken breast and cheese with mayonnaise, a pinch of salt, and pepper for the preparation of this most amazing and tasty salad which is served chilled.

Cobb salad with herb-rubbed chicken

You need kale, feta cheese, avocados, eggs, bacon, chicken, and some strawberries to make this delicious salad.

For chicken preparation: Take 1 tablespoon oil, garlic powder, thyme, oregano, rosemary, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl and make a mixture of it. Rub the mixture over the chicken. Grill the chicken on the greased oil rack, until it's ready, and let it cool down for 10 minutes.

To prepare vinaigrette: Whisk 1 teaspoon oil, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon vinegar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.

Arrange kale, avocados, eggs, bacon, feta, strawberries, and chicken on a large platter. Serve with the vinaigrette for your healthy meal which will give you enough nutrition for the day.

Corn and avocado salad

Corn and avocado salad is one of the most healthy salads. It contains vitamin B which is good for health. To prepare this salad, you need to grill your corn beforehand to get the smokey effect or you can also go for frozen corn. Also, you need creamy avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cilantro, virgin olive oil, lime juice, a few garlic cloves, salt, and black pepper.

In a salad bowl, mix tomatoes, corn kernels, sliced avocado, thinly sliced red onion, and 1/4 cup chopped cilantro. Drop 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil and 2-3 tbsp lime juice on top of the mixture. Add 1 tsp sea salt and 1/8 tsp black pepper, or seasonings to taste. Toss the salad gently and serve. It tastes a little tangy. You should definitely try this one!